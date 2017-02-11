Blac Chyna Steps Out Without Her Engagement Ring in L.A.

Blac Chyna and finacé Rob Kardashian have had a complicated relationship, filled with ups (like the birth of three-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian) and downs (that time Chyna moved out of their shared home with their newborn in tow just before Christmas).

But the two have been showering their social media feeds with love in recent weeks — spending New Years Eve together and celebrating their anniversary together with a sweet Instagram video that showcased home footage of the couple kissing, cuddling and laughing throughout their year-long relationship.

So it was a surprise when Chyna was spotted without her engagement ring on Friday, attending a post-Super Bowl party at Estrella’s MA Theater in West Hollywood. Reps for Chyna and Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Rob & Chyna star wore a black winter hat and blue-patterned Adidas tracksuit when she was snapped by photographers.

The pair, who went public with their relationship in January 2016, initially raised eyebrows due to Chyna’s complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family: she shares a son with Rob’s sister Kylie Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend Tyga, and is also best friends with Amber Rose, an ex of Kanye West, who is now married to Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian West.

The family eventually came around and Kardashian, 29, proposed to Chyna in April.

He exclusively told PEOPLE that his bride-to-be got him through his “darkest times.”

“I’ve been friends with Chyna for a long time,” Kardashian said in August. “She was someone I reached out to for advice. She would cook for me and we’d just talk. She’s surrounded me with a lot of positivity. From the moment we met, I knew I wanted to be more than friends.”