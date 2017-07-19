At Home with Blac Chyna (and Baby Dream!) as She Moves on from Rob Kardashian Scandal

Blac Chyna is refusing to let ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian‘s alleged revenge porn attack impact her ability to do her most important job: being a mom.

Sitting down with PEOPLE in the living room of her six-bedroom Los Angeles home, the model and Lashed Cosmetics entrepreneur opens up about remaining dedicated to Dream, her 8-month-old daughter with Kardashian, and King Cairo, her 4-year-old son with rapper Tyga.

“I’m not going to take something that happened to me in the past into my future,” Chyna, 29, says in the current issue of the magazine. “First and foremost, I’m going to make myself happy because once I’m happy, then Dream can be happy and then King can be happy and then everybody else around me can be happy.”

Being happy hasn’t necessarily been easy for Chyna recently after Kardashian, 30, took to Instagram and Twitter on July 5 to post nude photos of her and accuse her of cheating and using drugs. But after being granted a restraining order on July 10, Chyna is ready to focus on the positive in her life — and help others who’ve experienced similar retaliation from exes.

“Words are words, but once you start posting actual pictures, then that’s just not right. It’s actually against the law,” she says. “If I was to go and do a very artsy, high-end photo shoot exposing my breasts, that’s my choice. This is my body. It’s my right. Once somebody else does it, it’s just not right. I’m hoping that somehow, some way, this will let [more people] know, ‘Don’t do it.’ ”

Chyna says women have approached her both in person and online since her July 10 court appearance to let her know that she has inspired them to take control.

“I just want to voice my story — voice what’s real — because at the end of the day, the person next to me could possibly be going through the same thing. For people to actually look up to me really means a lot. These types of things, they happen every day. A lot of women, they don’t address it. See it, recognize it — but don’t be tainted by it. Just be strong and positive.”

Chyna admits she is concerned about Kardashian’s social media rant – but only to a degree.

“When somebody that’s actually been the closest to you says these things, other people are going to believe it,” she says. “But the people that I actually care about, my family and friends, they’re all I worry about. I’m not going to sit here and hide in my house over somebody else being hurt or jealous or insecure.”

Chyna is steadfast in her belief that there is “no turning back” in regards to her romantic relationship with Kardashian.

“I’m glad I’m relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?” she says. Though through it all, she thinks she’s found a silver lining: “I feel like God does certain things — not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength,” she says. “I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”