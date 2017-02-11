Blonde Hair, Glossy Lips and Jeans: Blac Chyna Shares Flashback Photo from When She Was 17

A decade before Blac Chyna was the star of her own reality show, she was a teenager just like the rest of us.

On Friday, the Rob & Chyna star, 28, shared a hilarious flashback photo of herself from when she was 17, posing on a white chair in a photography studio in front of a fake beach background.

In the glossy picture, 17-year-old Chyna sported jeans, a long-sleeved green shirt, brown beads, long blonde straightened hair and lip gloss on her lips.

“17 years old,” she captioned the photo with a crying-laughing face emoji.

Chyna and her fiancé Rob Kardashian‘s E! reality show first premiered in September and wrapped with an hour-long Rob & Chyna Baby Special in December, which gave viewers an peek into the couple’s life leading up to baby Dream Renée’s arrival in November.

Although the couple is still engaged, sources told PEOPLE on Thursday that a wedding date has not been set.

“They are together, but not living together,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “It’s a bizarre situation. They are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks though.”

In December, E! announced that the reality series was picked up for an eight-episode second season, which will premiere sometime in 2017.

“Rob and Chyna’s romance struck such a chord with our viewers, who were engaged in their story even before we started filming the first season,” Jeff Olde, EVP, Programming & Development at E! said in a statement. “We are excited to share the next chapter of their story.”