Blac Chyna to Seek Restraining Orders Against Rob Kardashian After He Posted Explicit Photos of Her, Says Lawyer

The battle between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna rages on.

Chyna, 29, has retained high-powered civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom and is seeking restraining orders against her ex after his explosive social media rampage this week.

“I represent Blac Chyna,” Bloom tweeted Friday. “I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come.”

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

“Lisa Bloom is the best in the business and has the right sensitivities and skill set to handle this delicate and complex matter,” Chyna’s rep and Bloom’s co-counsel Walter Mosley tells PEOPLE. “She’s a warrior for women’s rights and that’s the type of lawyer we need right now.”

The news comes just two days after Kardashian, 30, took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly post graphic and expletive-ridden content about Chyna, in which he accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity, sharing three alleged nude photos of her. His Instagram page was subsequently shut down. (Kardashian has not responded to PEOPLE’s repeated requests for comment.)

Chyna initially responded to the onslaught of messages in a Snapchat post, alleging that Kardashian hit her. The Snapchat was later taken down.

A legal expert previously told PEOPLE Kardashian could be subject to criminal charges for sharing the explicit photos on social media. California, where both parties reside, has “very, very strong non-consensual pornography laws,” said Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC.

“This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn,” said Goldberg, who does not represent Chyna or Kardashian. “Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex.”

In 2013, revenge porn was made a crime under the California Penal Code. According to the state’s law, it is a criminal misdemeanor to intentionally distribute identifiable images of another person’s intimate body parts “under circumstances in which the persons agree or understand that the image shall remain private, the person distributing the image knows or should know that distribution of the image will cause serious emotional distress, and the person depicted suffers that distress.”

If charged, Kardashian could face up to six months in jail and a fine, according to Goldberg. Goldberg also noted that Kardashian could be subject to civil action, should Chyna choose to pursue a lawsuit against him.

Kardashian and Chyna’s roller coaster relationship began in January 2016, when the two went public with their romance. They got engaged just months later, in April. In May, the two announced they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, last November, and by February, PEOPLE confirmed the two had called off their engagement.

On Thursday, a source close to Kardashian’s famous family told PEOPLE Kris Jenner and her daughters are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source, noting that the family is focusing on Dream, 34 weeks.

“At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness,” said the source.