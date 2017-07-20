Blac Chyna wants to clear things up about the gifts she kept after ending things with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

In the days following Kardashian’s alleged revenge porn attack on Chyna this past July 5, the model and Lashed Cosmetics entrepreneur made headlines for wearing some tennis bracelets that she’d recently been gifted as part of a larger present of jewelry offered up by her ex.

Chyna admits she kept the bracelets because she “liked them” but was quick to return the rest of the jewelry and the cars he claimed to have “bought” her.

“I gave back Rob’s jewelry because I feel as though I can’t be bought. I’m not going to let [him] hang something over my head anymore. I also read that he said that he took the cars back. No, he did not. Those cars were leased, and I was going to have to give them back anyway,” Chyna says in the current issue of PEOPLE.

“But the day he posted all that stuff, I had two of my assistants drive the cars over to his house along with the jewelry, along with my engagement ring,” she continues. “You know what? I didn’t even ask Robert for anything back. I’d actually bought him a Range Rover.”

Chyna, 29, is grateful for the support of her fans (a.k.a. Chyna dolls) but says she takes umbrage with critics who question the sincerity of her relationship with 30-year-old Rob — which ended in December 2016 — and say she was just out for his money.

“I make my own money. I’ve been making my own money for a very, very long time. My first job was at McDonald’s when I was 15. Years later, right after I had King, I wanted to do something that expressed myself, so I started Lashed Cosmetics,” says Chyna, who recently moved into a new six-bedroom home in Los Angeles. “The lipsticks, the full skincare line, the beauty bar and 88Fin clothing trickled down from that. Nobody supports me at all. If anything, I’ve gotten other people more money …. I’ll leave it at that.”