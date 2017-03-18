Blac Chyna Says She and Rob Kardashian Are ‘Fighting for Each Other’ in New Interview

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may not be giving up on one another just yet.

Though the formerly engaged couple have called it quits and are currently in the midst of custody battle, Chyna said she’s “in it for the long haul” with Kardashian.

“I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” the 28-year-old reality star told Cosmopolitan South Africa in an interview that was released this week. “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul.”

It is unclear exactly when the interview took place. While it referenced Chyna and Kardsahian living apart, the on-again, off-again couple had been living separately at multiple points in their relationship.

“My advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms,” Chyna continued. “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.”

Driving this desire to make their relationship work is their baby daughter Dream Kardashian — who was born in November.

“We also have Dream. So we’re looking at the bigger picture,” she told the magazine. “We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to makes sure she’s taken care of.”

“He’s a wonderful dad,” she added of Kardashian. “I think it’s because he had such a great father.”

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

In February, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian and Chyna had called off their engagement and broke up after being together for a year.

Their time together was filled with volatile ups and downs — many of which was documented on their E! reality show Rob & Chyna, including Dream‘s birth.

Since the couple’s breakup, they’ve been splitting their time caring for Dream as well as focusing on bettering themselves — hitting the gym and getting into shape.

They’ve also been filming the new season of E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians — where they were spotted together on Friday with Dream, putting their differences aside at an intimate birthday party at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Westlake Village in celebration of Kardashian’s big 3-0.

Chyna even wished Kardashian a happy birthday with a smiling photo of the two from happier times on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Prepared To Take on Blac Chyna as Rob Kardashian Seeks Dual Custody Of Baby Dream: Source

No matter what happens between the two of them, Kardashian won’t be walking away from his daughter anytime soon.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that while Chyna is “giving pushback,” Kardashian wants dual custody of their child and his mom Kris Jenner, 61, is doing everything she can to support him.

“They are still figuring things out but [Chyna] will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” the insider added. “Kris is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

And Jenner isn’t Rob’s only source of support: His sisters are completely behind him as he learns to navigate his new life as a single dad.

“The entire Kardashian family is there for Rob as well and supports him wholeheartedly,” the source said. “They are prepared to protect him in whatever way they need to.”