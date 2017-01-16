People

Celebrity

Parents’ Night Out! Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Make Joint Club Appearance in the Big Apple

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian turned their first official outing as a duo — since becoming parents — into a date night in New York City.

The new parents to 2-month-old daughter Dream jetted to the Big Apple on Sunday for an appearance at the Sapphire nightclub.

Chyna, 28, showed off her post-baby body in a plunging nude jumpsuit with black lace by designer Shane Justin. The mother of two accessorized her look with a matching choker necklace and a long black jacket as she made her way into the club. She wore her long black hair straight and sleek for the appearance.

The mom-of-two shared several videos on Instagram where she’s clearly feeling her look, showing off her ensemble as well as some dance moves in mirrors.

Kardashian, 29, went for a more casual look, pairing white sneakers with a comfy black ensemble.

RELATED VIDEO: The History of Blac Chyna and the Kardashians in 60 Seconds

Chyna also documented the night out on Snapchat, playing with different filters as upbeat music played.

The Rob & Chyna star also received the V.I.P. treatment, being treated to a arm and hand massage as dancers from the club surrounded her.

Although the parents made the most of their night out, they can’t stay away from their daughter for long — if their numerous photos of the baby on social media tell us anything.

Kardashian recently revealed he was “thankful and happy” for his daughter, but confessed he initially wanted a boy.

“I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way!” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram photo of himself giving his wide-eyed infant a kiss on the head.

He added, “She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend.”

