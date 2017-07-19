Blac Chyna on Trying to Keep Up with the Kardashians — & Why She Moved Out: 'I Wasn't Going to Be Disrespected'

Though they dated for more than a year and were engaged and welcomed a child together, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian did not spend much of their relationship living under the same roof.

“We lived together [at my house] for two months in the beginning, but he stressed me out every day,” Chyna tells PEOPLE of Kardashian, 30, in the current issue of PEOPLE. “And I said, ‘One thing you won’t do is stress me out with this baby in my belly.’ “

Sitting in the living room of her six-bedroom Los Angeles home, the model and Lashed Cosmetics entrepreneur opens up about her relationship with Kardashian and a period during which she moved in with him while he was living with his half-sister Kylie Jenner, who famously dated Tyga, the father of Chyna’s 4-year-old son King Cairo.

For more from Chyna — including a look at baby Dream’s first official photo shoot – pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

“About a month after Dream was born, I moved in with Rob at Kylie’s house for about a week. I put my pride aside — and I’m very prideful. I was like, ‘You know what? I actually want to be with this person. So guess what, Chyna, you need to go live in this lady’s house,’ which is his sister,” says Chyna. ” ‘There’s no bad blood or whatever, so be a family and figure it out.’ I moved in and one week later was like, ‘You know what? I don’t deserve this. I’m out. I’m not going to be disrespected.’ ”

Watch People Features: Blac Chyna, available now, on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

Chyna and Kardashian remained in each other’s lives after their split in December 2016 but after Kardashian took to Instagram and Twitter on July 5 to post nude photos of her and accuse her of cheating and using drugs, Chyna was granted a restraining order on July 10 and now says she will only be “co-parenting” with him in the future.

“I’m glad I’m relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?” she says. Though through it all, she thinks she’s found a silver lining: “I feel like God does certain things — not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength,” she says. “I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”