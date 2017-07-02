Blac Chyna Declares That She’s Single and ‘Happy’ After Split from Rob Kardashian

It seems Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian won’t be rekindling their romance any time soon.

Chyna, 29, declared her single status in an Instagram post on Sunday, squashing any rumors that she and 30-year-old Kardashian, from whom she split earlier this year, may be getting back together.

“Single. im happy,” the post read. Alongside the bright green photo with black letters, Chyna simply wrote: “Hello.”

The coupled called it quits — for the second time — in February, with a source telling PEOPLE then that “the wedding plans are off.”

Hello A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Another insider recently told PEOPLE that the former love birds have been spending more time together for the sake of their daughter, 7-month-old Dream Renée.

“They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn’t been any drama,” the source said. “They want to get along and raise Dream together. That’s their main goal.”

Kardashian proposed to Chyna in April 2016 and a month later announced they they were expecting their first child — little Dream was born in November.

After a year of ups and downs, including screaming matches, a paternity test, and a fight that nearly ended their engagement right before Christmas, their romance finally came to an end.

“They are both complicated people. It’s very possible they will get back together,” an insider previously told PEOPLE of the reality TV stars. “But it’s also possible that they will have another epic fight. For now, things are peaceful and everyone is happy.”

In the months since the breakup, Kardashian has been linked to reality star Mehgan James. Both Kardashian and James have denied the romance.