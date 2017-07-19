People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Exclusive

Blac Chyna Reveals the Shocking Moment Rob Kardashian Uploaded Her Most Intimate Photos Online: ‘I Cringed’

By @patrickgomezla

Posted on

 

On the morning of July 5, Blac Chyna looked at her phone in shock.

“I was, like, ‘No. I can’t believe it,'” the model and Lashed Cosmetics entrepreneur, 29, says in the current issue of PEOPLE of watching helplessly as her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, 30, posted naked photos of her on Instagram and tweeted accusations that she was a cheater and drug user. “I thought, ‘What’s he going to do now? What’s next?’ ”

Another concern was her safety and the safety of her two children.

” ‘I didn’t need a crazy fan trying to come and hurt me or my kids because of this,” says Chyna, who is mom to Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 8 months, and rapper Tyga’s son King Cairo, 4. “The people that I actually care about, my family and friends, they’re all I worry about. I’m not going to sit here and hide in my house over somebody else being hurt or jealous or insecure.”

 

Many have deemed Kardashian’s posts revenge porn (defined as explicit images of a person posted online, typically by a former sexual partner, in order to cause them distress or embarrassment), and Chyna was granted a restraining order against him on July 10.

“Words are words, but once you start posting actual pictures, then that’s just not right. It’s actually against the law. If I was to go and do a very artsy, high-end photo shoot exposing my breasts, that’s my choice,” says Chyna. “This is my body. It’s my right. Once somebody else does it, it’s just not right. I’m hoping that somehow, some way, this will let [potential revenge-porn posters] know, ‘Don’t do it.’ ”

In her declaration submitted with the restraining order petition, Chyna alleged Kardashian had been “harassing” her since their December 2016 split and that he “punched” her in April. She also claimed he’d threatened suicide “unless I did what he wanted me to do.”

While a source tells People his mom Kris and sisters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall were “horrified” by his actions, his lawyer has said his client “regrets” his rant but at press time had yet to comment on Chyna’s claims.

It’s a shocking end to their unlikely love affair, one that drew many skeptics and was riddled with drama. (The second season of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, is now off E!’s schedule.)

But sitting in her dining room on July 14, Chyna thinks she’s found a silver lining: “I feel like God does certain things not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength. I feel like, if I can come from this, I can come from anything.”