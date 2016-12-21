It might just be a blue Christmas for Blac Chyna.

After a fight that nearly ended her engagement this past weekend, a source tells PEOPLE her fiancé Rob Kardashian‘s family continues to step away from the roller coaster relationship — and they’re urging him to do the same.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner is scheduled to have her annual Christmas party this weekend, but Chyna is not on the guest list.

“Rob’s family is over Chyna,” says the source. “She is not invited to Kris’ holiday party.”

The source continues, “Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”

Another insider also told PEOPLE Tuesday that Kardashian’s famous mom and siblings “don’t support the relationship” any more.

“At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better,’ ” the insider added.

Whether Kardashian, who credits his 28-year-old fiancée with pulling him out of a years-long depression, will leave Chyna and/or his 5-week-old daughter home to attend the holiday party remains to be seen. After apologizing to Chyna and pledging to be a better dad for Dream on Monday, it looks like what “family first” means to the 29-year-old sock entrepreneur is shifting, though.

And according to the insider on Tuesday, the scales have tipped away from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars: “Rob won’t listen to [his family]. He wants to be with Chyna.”