Blac Chyna Steps Out with New Man & Shares How Her Kids Are Inspiring Her to Live Her Best Life

Blac Chyna has a new man — and a new perspective on life.

More than a month after her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian targeted her in a highly explicit Instagram rampage, and Chyna, 29, is introducing fans to her new relationship with rapper Mechie.

On Thursday, the star took to Snapchat to share photos and videos of the two listening to music and hanging out in her car.

Mechie later reposted one of the videos on Instagram, captioning it with the heart-eyes emoji and the hashtag #Golden.

Earlier this week, Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom, who has accused Kardashian, 30, of violating California’s revenge porn laws, told PEOPLE that the former couple are attempting to work out their differences outside of court.

“We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues,” she said. “If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.”

But all of that drama aside, these days, Chyna is focusing on herself and her children: She shares son King Cairo Stevenson, 4, with ex Tyga, and 9-month-old daughter Dream Renée with Kardashian.

Sitting down exclusively with PEOPLE last month, the star — who often Snapchats her at-home workouts — revealed that her kids have inspired her to take care of her body.

“I’m going to be honest — at first, I really wasn’t into my health and fitness, as far as working out and things like that,” she said. “Now that I’ve had my two babies, I’m like, ‘You know what? I need to figure out a different way.’ ”

“I do want to live longer,” added Chyna, who weighed 192 lbs. when she gave birth to Dream in November but says she’s almost down to her goal weight of 130 lbs. “I need to live a healthy life so that I could [be there] for them. It’s just really important. It makes me feel good, because once I feel good, everybody else feels good.”