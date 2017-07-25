Blac Chyna Shows Off Brand-New Ferrari with Baby Dream After Returning Luxury Cars to Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has a new ride — and it comes with a very impressive price tag.

Less than three weeks after she returned a slew of jewelry and luxury cars to her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian following his explosive social media rampage against her, Chyna, 29, took to social media on Monday to show off her brand-new 2017 488 Ferrari Spider. (Fun fact: Kendall and Kylie Jenner have matching ones.)

The car’s suggested retail price reportedly starts at $272,700, though Chyna’s is likely more expensive considering the many customizations, including Forgiato wheels.

In addition to sharing pictures and videos of the car itself, Chyna also shared a video of herself inside with her 4-year-old son with ex Tyga, King Cairo Stevenson, as well as a photo of herself climbing into the driver’s seat with her 8-month-old daughter Dream, whom she shares with Kardashian, 30.

In his July 5 tirade, Kardashian took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly share graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity. He also publicly boasted about purchasing her lavish gifts, claiming he bought her “250k” worth of jewelry. Chyna and her legal team accused him of violating California’s revenge porn laws, and a judge has since granted her a set of restraining orders. The two are scheduled to return to court on Aug. 8.

In an exclusive sit-down with PEOPLE earlier this month, Chyna said she returned many of Kardashian’s gifts because she “can’t be bought.”

“I’m not going to let [him] hang something over my head anymore,” she said. “I also read that he said that he took the cars back. No, he did not. Those cars were leased, and I was going to have to give them back anyway.”

“The day he posted all that stuff, I had two of my assistants drive the cars over to his house along with the jewelry, along with my engagement ring,” she added. “You know what? I didn’t even ask Robert for anything back. I’d actually bought him a Range Rover.”

Chyna also slammed critics who question the sincerity of her controversial relationship with Kardashian, speculating that she was just out for his money.

“I make my own money — I’ve been making my own money for a very, very long time,” she said. “My first job was at McDonald’s when I was 15. Years later, right after I had King, I wanted to do something that expressed myself, so I started Lashed Cosmetics. The lipsticks, the full skincare line, the beauty bar and 88Fin clothing trickled down from that.”

“Nobody supports me at all,” she added. “If anything, I’ve gotten other people more money … I’ll leave it at that.”