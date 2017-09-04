Blac Chyna Leaves Little to the Imagination in Backless Jumpsuit

Blac Chyna is the latest celeb to embrace the side-boob trend.

The reality star rocked a skimpy ensemble Sunday night on her Instagram.

Wearing a backless, rainbow-striped jumpsuit, Chyna posed for photos and a video highlighting the outfit’s optical illusion effect on her curves.

😏 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

It’s a bit of a fresh start for the video vixen, who is dating rapper Mechie amid her social media feud and ugly custody battle for 9-month-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in July, Chyna seemed hopeful about resolving her legal issues with Kardashian. (She filed a restraining order against him in July after he posted nude photos of her in an alleged act of revenge porn.)

“I feel like God does certain things — not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength,” she said. “I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”