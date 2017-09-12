Blac Chyna‘s lawyer is shooting down claims that the star is facing a Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services investigation.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the DCFS had opened an investigation involving Chyna’s alleged drug use, saying that it is still an open case in L.A. County Dependency Court. (According to the outlet, the alleged investigation was opened while Chyna and her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian were still together.)

Chyna shares 10-month-old daughter Dream Renée with Kardashian, as well as 4½-year-old son King Cairo with rapper Tyga.

“Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully coparent her healthy, happy baby Dream with Rob,” Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom tells PEOPLE in a statement. “We are unaware of any current investigation suggesting otherwise. We have not received notice of any DCFS filing nor have we been able to find any in the court files.”

Bloom adds that the hearing on Chyna’s restraining order against Kardashian remains on the calendar for Sept. 18: “We look forward to proving our case at that time,” she says.

Kardashian’s legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hearing comes more than two months after Kardashian, 30, targeted Chyna, 29, in an explosive social media rampage, repeatedly shared graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug/alcohol abuse and infidelity. Chyna and her legal team accused him of violating California’s revenge porn laws, and a judge later granted her a set of restraining orders.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the exes haven’t been able to reach a custody agreement over Dream. (The former couple had been upholding an unwritten joint custody agreement that they’d established after their December 2016 split.)

“Rob is listening to advice from his family and instructions from his lawyer to behave,” the source said. “Everyone wants him to be quiet and not get into any more trouble. He isn’t happy about going to court, but he also isn’t agreeing with Chyna’s demands.”

The source said Kardashian — who has long struggled with his weight and depression — “isn’t healthy, and isn’t making huge efforts to get healthier, but he does really care about Dream.”

“He loves spending time with her,” the source said. “He always misses Dream when she is with Chyna.”

A second source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was “basically told to shut up and lay low until he and Chyna come to an agreement.”

“There have been concerns that he will lose custody,” the insider said. “He just can’t act mental on social media. It could be devastating for him.”

“Rob very much resents Chyna,” the source said. “He thinks she is evil. But for his daughter’s sake, he plans on staying calm.”