Blac Chyna Glams It Up on Instagram Amid Tyga Child Support Drama

Blac Chyna may have began Wednesday by putting her ex Tyga on blast for alleging not paying child support for their 4-year-old son King Cairo, but by the evening, the reality star was showing off her slim waist and luscious curves in a series of glam Instagram shots.

Shot in front of Chanel in Beverly Hills, the photos show Chyna, 28, dressed in a jaw-dropping Shane Justin dress — with black corset top and floor-length sheer ruffle skirt.

She accessorized the look with a short black hairdo, strappy heels, dark sunglasses and a signature red lip from her makeup line, Lashed Cosmetics.

🖤 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 29, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

🌻 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

@lashedcosmetics 💄 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

But as gorgeous as Justin’s gown was on her, it’s her post-baby body that had many fans in the comments gushing. On Saturday, the Rob & Chyna star told fans on Snapchat that she was down 51 lbs. since giving birth to her her first daughter, Dream Renée.

It’s a milestone for Chyna, who peaked at 192 lbs. during pregnancy — but at 141.6 lbs., the star said she still has a few more pounds to go to near her goal weight of 130 lbs.

FROM COINAGE: Before You Move In Together, Ask These Questions

No doubt she’s channeling some of the stress from her relationship with ex Tyga into her workouts. Hours before her glam photoshoot hit the web, Chyna was ranting on Snapchat about her baby daddy in a series of serious — and somewhat confusing — messages.

She started her messages by writing that it was now “funny” to her how Tyga, 27, allegedly behaved following their split several years ago. (The two met when Chyna starred in Tyga’s “Rack City” music video in 2011 and welcomed King in October 2012. They got engaged shortly afterwards, but broke it off by August 2014.)

According to Chyna, Tyga kicked her out, wanting “to see me fail” and “grind from the dirt.”

“No child support!” she wrote, alleging Tyga didn’t pay a certain “Jenny.”

“Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King!” she continued.

Chyna went on to call the rapper a “bitch,” taunting him to “go get ur mom or ur bitch,” and seemingly alleged that Tyga was unfaithful, mentioning a “Terrell” and a “Heather.”

A rep for Tyga did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.