Work It! Blac Chyna Gives Rob Kardashian a Mini Booty Shake

Blac Chyna is shaking it out!

Two months after giving birth to daughter Dream Kardashian, the Rob & Chyna star gave fiancé Rob Kardashian — and her fans — a mini display of her dance moves.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 29, captured his fiancée walking from her white Rolls-Royce into the couple’s home — but he didn’t let her go inside without asking for a little booty shake!

“Hey babe,” said Kardashian to Chyna, who sported black, fitted leggings, a black sweatshirt and white tennis shoes as she walked from the car into the house.

“Oh, hey Robert,” Chyna responded as moved pieces of her long, silver locks out of her face.

But just before she made her way inside, Kardashian quickly requested, “Quick! One time. Do it — quick.”

Chyna, 28, then proceeded to slightly bend over and shake her derrière three times before she looked back at the camera with a smile.

“Oh Hey Robert!” Kardashian captioned the video of his bride-to-be.

In the year since the couple made their romance public in January 2016, their relationship has been filled with highs and lows

Just 10 weeks after the couple announced their relationship, they revealed their engagement. And in May, they announced they were expecting and welcomed their first child together in November.

But there’s been turmoil along the way — much of it captured on Rob & Chyna and on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Most recently, the engaged couple’s relationship took a turn for the worse before Christmas when a fight nearly ended their engagement, but they reconciled before Christmas and spent New Year’s Eve together.

On Tuesday evening, Chyna shared a sweet Snapchat photo of herself laying beside Rob and their daughter Dream at home, as well as a video of Rob holding Dream on his lap.

Season 2 of Rob & Chyna will return sometime in 2017 with eight new episodes.