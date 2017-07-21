Blac Chyna Cuddles Up to Mystery Man with ‘BC’ Tattoo — but Is It All Just for Her New Nicki Minaj Video?

Is Blac Chyna moving on with a new man?

Chyna is the queen of keeping fans guessing when it comes to her love life. And Chyna-watchers were left scratching their heads again on Friday, thanks to the star’s most recent Instagram post.

In a brief video clip she shared early Friday, the 29-year-old reality TV star is seen hugging a handsome man who appears to don a freshly-inked “BC” tattoo just behind his right ear.

Chyna and the mystery man were all smiles, as they cuddled close — he even planted a sweet kiss on her forehead.

It is unclear if the two actually have a romance, as the video came shortly after the mom of two was spotted filming a music video alongside rap superstar Nicki Minaj.

BC A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Shots off the footage showed the two women serving sultry looks and posing alongside glamorous cars.

Chyna appeared to be having the time of her life during filming — and during the sweet cuddle session — despite the recent media storm surrounding the star and her ex Rob Kardashian.

💋👅 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Earlier this month, Kardashian, 30, targeted Chyna in a revenge porn attack, in which he accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity and posted nude photos of her. She was later granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian.

At Home With Blac Chyna (And Baby Dream!) as She Moves on From Rob Kardashian Scandal

Despite their intense legal drama, Chyna and Kardashian are co-parenting their 8-month-old daughter Dream Renée.

“I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect,” Kardashian exclusively told PEOPLE in this week’s current issue. (She also has a son, 4½-year-old King Cairo, with rapper Tyga.) “I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people.”