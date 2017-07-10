Rob Kardashian ‘Regrets’ Blac Chyna Meltdown, Says Lawyer, as Star’s Ex Is Granted Restraining Order

Blac Chyna has taken the next steps in her ongoing battle against her ex Rob Kardashian.

On Monday, Chyna, 29, appeared at Los Angeles Superior Court with her lawyer Lisa Bloom, her rep and Bloom’s co-counsel Walter Mosley, and a small group of friends. She was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian, 30.

Kardashian did not appear in court, but his lawyer Robert Shapiro — who worked with the star’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on the O.J. Simpson case — and attorney Samantha Klein appeared on his behalf.

After the order was granted, Shapiro told press protecting Kardashian and Chyna’s daughter Dream was of foremost importance, saying, “Now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only — whatever is in the best interest of the child.” (The current restraining order does not cover the exes’ custody arrangement regarding the 8-month-old.)

Before that, as he walked in to the courtroom, Shapiro told reporters that Kardashian “regrets” his actions.

A source close to Keeping Up with the Kardashians tells PEOPLE that Kardashian’s momager Kris Jenner — who is currently in Italy on a previously planned European vacation with boyfriend Corey Gamble — was responsible for bringing Shapiro on board.

“She of course really cares what happens. She doesn’t want Rob to have a restraining order,” says the source. “She isn’t agreeing at all with Rob’s behavior, but will always help him out.”

Last week, Chyna and Bloom announced their intention to secure restraining orders against Kardashian after his explosive social media rampage, in which he took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly post graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex, in which he accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity, sharing three nude photos of her. (His Instagram page was subsequently shut down, and he has not responded to PEOPLE’s repeated requests for comment.)

“Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal,” Bloom said in a statement on Friday. “Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issues, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes.”

In an interview with ABC News that aired partly on Good Morning America on Monday, Chyna (née Angela White) said she was “devastated” by Kardashian’s actions.

“How could somebody post these pictures of me?” she said. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”

“He doesn’t respect me,” she added. “So if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Chyna also addressed Kardashian’s accusations that she had a baby with him “out of spite” in order to obtain revenge against his family. (Chyna has a famously complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner women: She was previously engaged to and shares a 4-year-old son with rapper Tyga, 27, who went on to date Kylie Jenner, 19, on and off for nearly three years. The two have since split.)

“That’s not even my character,” Chyna told ABC News. “I see all these things on the Internet and I don’t even address it. I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.”

Chyna initially responded to the onslaught of Kardashian’s post in a Snapchat post last week, alleging that he hit her. The Snapchat was later taken down. Chyna told ABC News that the alleged assault occurred in April.

Though Kardashian has been officially silent since the tweet spree, a source close to Kardashian’s famous family told PEOPLE last week that the reality stars are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source, noting that the family is focusing on ensuring Dream’s welfare.

“At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness,” said the source.

Kardashian’s family members were not in attendance in court on Monday.