Cops Called on Blac Chyna After Heated Exchange with Neighbors Over Early-Morning Construction

California police were called on Blac Chyna early Tuesday morning after the reality TV star allegedly got into a heated exchange with neighbors.

The 29-year-old was met by police at her Los Angeles home after local residents complained about the excessive number of cars parked in front of her home. However, a report from TMZ notes that early-morning construction caused the mom of two to become angry.

Chyna allegedly scolded neighbors when a worker began construction on a roof at around 9 a.m. — the noise reportedly woke her 8-month-old daughter Dream.

In photos of the scene, Chyna is shown in an intense war of words with a group of women. One of the women became scared and called the police, TMZ reports. Officers were at the location briefly and no further action was taken, according to the site.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The cop call came the same day that Chyna had been scheduled to attend a custody hearing with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. However, the court appearance was pushed back to September.

“We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues,” Chyna’s high-powered attorney, Lisa Bloom, told PEOPLE.

“If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.”

Last month, Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian in response to his social-media tirade on July 5 — in which he posted nude photos of his ex-fiancée and accused her of cheating and using drugs.

In the wake of the attack, Chyna said that she was “devastated” over the headline-making incident.

“I’m like, ‘How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?’ ” Chyna (née Angela White) said during an ABC News interview aired on Good Morning America. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”