Blac Chyna Claims Rob Kardashian ‘Punched’ Her: ‘I’m in Fear of This Man’

Blac Chyna is opening up about her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian‘s alleged history of physical abuse.

The reality TV star claims that Kardashian, 30, “has been violent with me in the past,” detailing a specific incident that she claims left her terrified for her life and the life of her two children: King Cairo, whom she shares with Kylie Jenner‘s ex, Tyga, and Dream Kardashian. (Kardashian has not responded to PEOPLE’s repeated requests for comment since he went on a multi-hour Twitter tirade last Wednesday.)

Court documents filed by Chyna and obtained by PEOPLE on Monday detail one particularly harrowing incident “on or around” April 8, 2017.

“Rob was mad at me and was speaking poorly about me in front of me in front of my 4-year-old son, King Stevenson,” claims 29-year-old Chyna. “When I told Rob that he could not speak about me in this way in front of the child, Rob exclaimed, ‘I can say whatever the f— I want!’ ”

The story continues, “I used my phone to call King’s father [Tyga]. Rob immediately grabbed my phone and punched me in the side knocking me to the ground where I landed on my hands and knees. Rob is 6’2″ and weighs 280 pounds. I am a petite woman and only 5’2″. Rob hurt me when he punched me. I was terrified and my legs were hurt. I was sore and had a hard time walking for days. I sent my son’s nanny a text that Rob hit me.”

“I immediately called for King’s nanny to help by taking my young son to another room after Rob punched me,” Chyna continues. “I asked for her phone to document Rob’s abuse because he had taken my phone from me. I then ran to my bedroom and locked the door. Rob was so out of control that he tore the hinges off my bedroom door so I retreated to the bathroom and then hid in the closet in the bathroom after locking the bathroom door.” The former Rob & Chyna star alleges, “Rob then followed me through the bedroom to the bathroom. I began to record Rob by peering around the closet door and through the glass in the bathroom door. I hid in the closet in fear that he would break the glass bathroom door. I recorded Rob with the nanny’s phone. Rob was yelling, ‘Do you want your phone?! You can record me all you want, I don’t care!’ “Rob then went through my outer closet and threw my clothes all over the place — my clothes were all over the floor of the closet,” she recalls. “This was a really scare [sic] experience for me.”

Last week, Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom announced their intention to secure restraining orders against Kardashian after his explosive social media rampage, in which he took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly post graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex, in which he accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity, sharing three nude photos of her before his Instagram page was shut down.

On Monday, Chyna appeared at Los Angeles Superior Court with Bloom, her rep and Bloom’s co-counsel Walter Mosley, and a small group of friends.

In an interview with ABC News that aired partly on Good Morning America on Monday, Chyna (née Angela White) said she was “devastated” by Kardashian’s actions.

“How could somebody post these pictures of me?” she said. “This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed.”

“He doesn’t respect me,” she added. “So if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Though Kardashian has been officially silent since the tweet spree, a source close to Kardashian’s famous family told PEOPLE last week that the reality stars are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source. “At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness.”

“I am in fear of this angry, volatile, vindictive man, who has physically attacked me and tried to humiliate me so publicly,” Chyna concludes. “I am embarrassed by his posts. I ask for orders of protection so that I can live my life in peace and free of fear of him.”

Chyna was granted temporary restraining orders against Kardashian. Kardashian’s family members were not in attendance in court on Monday.