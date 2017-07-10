Blac Chyna Alleges Gun-Owning Rob Kardashian Has Threatened Suicide Multiple Times: ‘I Take His Threats Seriously’

In addition to claiming her ex Rob Kardashian “punched” her, Blac Chyna is now detailing the reality star’s “multiple” suicide threats.

In a written statement provided along with her request for a restraining order against her ex — who went on an explicit social media tirade on June 5 in which he posted nude photos of her — Chyna says Kardashian “threatened to kill himself multiple times in text messages since we broke up in December 2016, trying to manipulate me to respond to his outbursts.”

“I take his threats seriously because he showed me his gun at his house,” explains Chyna, who was granted the restraining order by a Los Angeles judge on Monday. (Kardashian has not responded to PEOPLE’s repeated requests for comment.)

Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom and Bloom’s co-counsel Walter Mosley submitted Chyna’s statements along with what they claim is photo evidence of text messages sent from Kardashian to their client.

“In one text, Rob said, ‘So I can at least die with knowing” and then followed-up with a question. In another text Rob said, ‘That’s why I can’t do this and it’s killing me to the point where I don’t even have a purpose,’ ” reads the statement from Chyna, who shares daughter Dream, 8 months, with Kardashian and is also mom to King Cairo, 4, with ex Tyga.

“Rob also texted, ‘U wanted Dream to get back at [King’s father] well you can have her. I’m gone for life,’ ” she continues. “In another series of texts Rob said, ‘Trust me I’m … About to be gone from life … U won’t have to worry about hearing from me again … On dreams life.’ Another time Rob said, ‘I’m literally on the verge of killing my self and u couldn’t care less … Is that what it’s gonna take?’ ”

Chyna’s legal team also submitted into evidence a photo they claim Kardashian sent Chyna of his hand holding pills.

Chyna writes that she felt the photo was sent to make it seem “as if he were going to take his life if I did not respond to his texts right at that moment.”

“I have been telling Rob to get help and go to therapy since June 2016. To my knowledge, Rob has not seen a licensed therapist,” she says. “I am in fear of this angry, volatile, vindictive man, who has physically attacked me and tried to humiliate me so publicly. I am embarrassed by his posts. I ask for orders of protection so that I can live my life in peace and free of fear of him.”

Kardashian’s lawyer Robert Shapiro — who worked with the star’s late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on the 1996 O.J. Simpson murder trial — says his client “regrets” his online attack of Chyna and the reality star himself has been vocal about his mental health issues in the past, which he says led to his significant weight gain and type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

“She got me through my darkest times. I wasn’t happy in my own skin. I missed out on so many things,” he told PEOPLE of Chyna in 2016. He later admitted that he “definitely hurt a lot of people” but would “never go to that place again” and owned up to his faults: “The way I dealt with my issues maybe wasn’t the best, but nobody can make me happy but me. Now I want to see everybody in my family every chance I get. You never know what is going to happen tomorrow.”