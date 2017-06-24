Blac Chyna Involved in Car Crash After Another Driver Allegedly Rear-Ended Her Rolls-Royce

Blac Chyna was involved in a car accident that left her sitting in an ambulance early Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old Rob & Chyna star’s white Rolls-Royce was rear-ended by a black vehicle around 2:30 a.m. while she was driving in Studio City, California, TMZ reported.

She was snapped by photographers as she received medical attention from paramedics in an ambulance that responded to the call,, TMZ reported. The checkup lasted about 45 minutes before Chyna was released and left the scene in another car.

The other driver was detained by LAPD officers at the scene and administered some DUI tests, TMZ reported. No word yet if there was an arrest. The LAPD could not confirm the accident to PEOPLE.

I know what I said ! A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Chyna has shown off her Rolls-Royce to fans on social media in the past, featuring it in various videos and pictures across Snapchat and Instagram.

In January, she posed with the car alongside a friend and her a matching Rolls on Instagram, writing “I know what I said” in the posts’s caption.

A rep for Chyna did not respond to a request for comment.