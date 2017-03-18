Blac Chyna Keeps It ‘Civil’ at Rob Kardashian’s Birthday Party with His Family Amid Custody Battle

Rob Kardashian celebrated his 30th birthday on Friday with a sea of well-wishes and an intimate birthday party attended by mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, his nieces and nephews and one guest fans might not have expected to see — Blac Chyna

Though the reality star and his ex-fiancé have called it quits and are currently in the midst of custody battle, she still joined in the celebrations — attending the afternoon gathering at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Westlake Village with their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

According to a source, the party was being filmed for an upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Karadashians.

“Blac Chyna was there, because they filmed it,” the insider told PEOPLE. “She brought black and gold balloons and a gift. It was civil despite all the custody drama.”

The day was a positive one for the birthday boy. “Rob seemed happy,” the source said. “He spent some time with his baby daughter, before they all watched a movie.”

And though things were civil between Rob and Chyna, 28, the two did have some distance. “Rob and Chyna didn’t sit together during the movie,” the source said. The group attended a private screening of Beauty and the Beast.

On Snapchat, Kourtney, 37, and Khloé, 32, documented some of the other festivities of the day — which was filled with St. Patrick’s Day decorations and a giant banner of balloons that read “Happy Birthday Rob.”

There was a cake too adorned with a picture of a young Rob dressed as Peter Pan and a simple message: “Happy Birthday Rob!! We love you.”

Happy Birthday to me 😇☘️🍀 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

🍀 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Happy birthday @robkardashian 🍀☘ A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Per tradition, the KarJenners all showered Rob with love throughout the day on social media.

Happy Birthday to my one and only Robbie!!!” gushed Kim Kardashian West, 36, on her app. “You are the best dad, brother and friend. I love you so much and I hope you have the best birthday ever!”

Chyna also wished Rob a happy birthday on Instagram earlier in the day. “Happy birthday @robkardashian,” she captioned a smiling photo.

Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

FROM COINAGE: St. Patrick’s Day By the Numbers

In February, PEOPLE confirmed that Rob and Chyna called off their engagement and broke up after being together for a year — which was filled with lots of ups and downs, including the birth of daughter Dream in November.

Although a second season of their E! reality show Rob & Chyna was picked up in December, production is currently at a standstill.

“We haven’t gone into production of the second season yet. It hasn’t been determined how we’re moving forward,” a source close to Chyna and Kardashian previously told PEOPLE, adding that it would happen eventually. “A lot would have to be undone for it not to still be on.”

Since the couple’s breakup, they’ve been splitting their time caring for Dream as well as focusing on bettering themselves — including filming KUWTK, hitting the gym and getting into shape.

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Prepared To Take On Blac Chyna As Rob Kardashian Seeks Dual Custody Of Baby Dream: Source

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that while Chyna is “giving pushback,” Rob wants dual custody of their child and his mom Jenner, 61, is doing everything she can to support him.

“They are still figuring things out but [Chyna] will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” the insider added. “Kris is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

And Jenner isn’t Rob’s only source of support: His sisters are completely behind him as he learns to navigate his new life as a single dad.

“The entire Kardashian family is there for Rob as well and supports him wholeheartedly,” the source said. “They are prepared to protect him in whatever way they need to.”