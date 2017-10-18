Celebrity
8 Celebs Who Were Injured in Weird Ways (But Are Totally Fine Now!)
Not even celebrities are safe from clumsy moments — or freak accidents — that lead to unfortunate injuries
GERARD BUTLER
What began as an afternoon ride on his motorcycle ended with a trip to the hospital for Butler. After his bike was run off the road by a car, he ended up being treated for a few minor injuries — cuts and bruises — in October 2017. This wasn't his first potentially scary accident: in 2011, the adventure junkie was injured while surfing.
HILARY SWANK
Perhaps Butler is accident-prone — just ask Swank, who had to get stitches after Butler (accidentally) hit her in the face with the end of a pair of suspenders while they were filming P.S. I Love You. “I remember sitting there just covering it and laughing and everybody’s standing around the bed," she told IndieLondon. "I ended up getting stitches and I had a perfect suspender clip mark on my forehead, with the little teeth in it.”
BEN STILLER
Stiller wasn't always friendly with his ferret costar in Along Came Polly. In fact, the creature forced Stiller to get a rabies shot after it bit him on the chin. “He literally attached himself to my chin," Stiller said of the experience. "And then he didn’t let go. He was holding onto my chin.”
ED SHEERAN
Sheeran's had a few brushes with odd injuries. Earlier this year, the singer confirmed that Princess Beatrice had accidentally nicked his face with a sword when she was pretending to "knight" singer James Blunt. And most recently, he was forced to get a cast after a biking accident. Take care of yourself, Ed!
ZAC EFRON
A serious injury came for Efron in 2013, when he slipped on a puddle outside his L.A. home, resulting in a broken jaw. He was forced to have his mouth wired shut as well as get stitches. Luckily, Efron and his perfect jawline have long since recovered.
HILLARY CLINTON
Clinton recently suffered a broken toe after she fell backward — in heels! — while running down the stairs. The accident happened while Clinton was in the U.K. promoting her memoir of the 2016 election, What Happened. She had to cancel a few appearances, but recovered in time for a stop by The Graham Norton Show, wearing a boot on her foot.
MERYL STREEP
Turns out, Streep isn't perfect. (Gasp!) The three-time Oscar winner showed off a bandaged hand in 2012, after she sliced it open while cutting — or at least, attempting to cut — an avocado.
UMA THURMAN
Riding a horse is not for the faint of heart: In 2016, Thurman broke multiple bones after she was thrown from a horse when it got spooked.