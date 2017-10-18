8 Celebs Who Were Injured in Weird Ways (But Are Totally Fine Now!)

HILARY SWANK

Perhaps Butler is accident-prone — just ask Swank, who had to get stitches after Butler (accidentally) hit her in the face with the end of a pair of suspenders while they were filming P.S. I Love You. “I remember sitting there just covering it and laughing and everybody’s standing around the bed," she told IndieLondon. "I ended up getting stitches and I had a perfect suspender clip mark on my forehead, with the little teeth in it.”