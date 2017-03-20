Surprise! George Clooney Pays a Visit to an Elderly Fan in England on Her Birthday
16 Celebrities Who've Opened Up About Their Sexuality
Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Kristen Stewart and more stars who’ve boldly spoken out about their sexual identity
Updated
More
Surprise! George Clooney Pays a Visit to an Elderly Fan in England on Her Birthday
Jane Fonda Gets Candid About Using Sex Toys at Age 79: 'Use It or Lose It, Right?'
1 of 16
KATY PERRY
While accepting the National Equality Award at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Gala, Perry opened up about coming to terms with her queer experiences after being raised in a religious environment where "homosexuality was synonymous with the word ‘abomination.'" "Truth be told, I did more than that!" she said in reference to her 2008 hit "I Kissed a Girl." "But how was I going to reconcile that with the gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro conversion camps? What I did know was that I was curious, and even then I knew that sexuality was not as black and white as this dress. But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that it started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along to it." Perry went on to recount how she went from "praying the gay away at Jesus camps" to meeting "people outside of [her] bubble" that helped change her outlook on the rigid sexual codes of her childhood. "These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear. They were the most free, strong, kind, and inclusive people that I have ever met," she said. "They stimulated my mind, and they filled my heart with joy, and they danced with joy while doing it. These people are actually, magic, and they are magic because they are living their truth."
2 of 16
SARA RAMIREZ
In a Twitter post, the former Grey’s Anatomy actress wrote a message in support of LGBT youth – and, for the first time, came out publicly as bisexual. "So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections – whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class, sexual orientation, religion, citizenship status," she wrote. "And, because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican and Irish sides, I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth’s voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in ways they need us to," the 41-year-old actress said. Ramirez is best known for her role as Dr. Callie Torres, who identified as bisexual on Grey's Anatomy. She has been married to her husband Ryan Debolt since 2012.
3 of 16
KRISTEN STEWART: ON HOW DATING GIRLFRIEND ALICIA CARGILE FEELS DIFFERENT
"When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn't like it. We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, 'That's mine. You're making my relationship something that it's not.' I didn't like that … But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it,' so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier."
4 of 16
EVAN RACHEL WOOD: ON THE PUBLIC REACTION TO HER BISEXUALITY
"I think because we're usually erased, people just don't have the information. There's so many negative connotations with that label. I understand the argument about labels and the desire to do away with them altogether. I think that's a great idea. But before that we have to give people a chance to identify with somebody or a group in some way. That helped me. It's so confusing, especially when there's not a lot of information out there … Erasure is causing people harm and diminishing self-esteem and putting people in harm's way. It's a real need. I want people to know that it's ok, [bisexuality] is valid, and their stories matter."
5 of 16
AUBREY PLAZA: ON FALLING 'IN LOVE WITH GIRLS AND GUYS'
"I know I have an androgynous thing going on, and there's something masculine about my energy," Plaza said in an interview with the Advocate. "Girls are into me – that's no secret. Hey, I'm into them too. I fall in love with girls and guys. I can't help it."
6 of 16
SARAH PAULSON: ON REFUSING TO LABEL HER SEXUAL ORIENTATION
"I've always walked to the beat of my own drum," the People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story star tells PEOPLE of her inherent independent nature – particularly when it comes to her dating life. "If my life choices had to be predicated based on what was expected of me from a community on either side, that's going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don't want to feel that," Paulson told The New York Times earlier this month. "What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor."
7 of 16
COLTON HAYNES: ON WHETHER OR NOT HE'S HAD A 'SECRET GAY PAST'
"Was it a secret? Let's all just enjoy life amp have no regrets."
8 of 16
DEMI LOVATO: ON SEXUAL EXPERIMENTATION
"I am not confirming, and I'm definitely not denying. All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all."a
9 of 16
MILEY CYRUS: ON BEING PANSEXUAL
"I'm very open about it – I'm pansexual. But I'm not in a relationship. I'm 22, I'm going on dates, but I change my style every two weeks, let alone who I'm with."a
10 of 16
ANNA PAQUIN: ON EQUAL MARRIAGE RIGHTS (AND HER OWN SEXUALITY)
"Proud to be a happily married bisexual mother. Marriage is about love, not gender."
11 of 16
SHAILENE WOODLEY: ON THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN LOVE AND GENDER
"I fall in love with human beings based on who they are, not based on what they do or what sex they are."
12 of 16
MEGAN FOX: ON SOCIETAL PRESSURES
"I think people are born bisexual and then make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society. I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."
13 of 16
BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG: ON THE TABOO OF BEING BISEXUAL
"It's ingrained in our heads that it's bad, when it's not bad at all. It's a very beautiful thing."
14 of 16
MEGAN MULLALLY: ON HER UNDERSTANDING OF BISEXUALITY
"I said that I thought that everybody is innately bisexual. I think there are different levels of awareness attached to that, so I may believe that everybody is innately bisexual, but somebody who is very homophobic may not see that quality in themselves in any way, shape or form."
15 of 16
AMBER HEARD: ON EMBRACING HER IDENTITY
"I'm sure for some people, saying they're bisexual feels less scary than making a statement that they're gay. For me, it's not really an issue because I'm someone who believes being bisexual is actually a thing. It's not made up. It's not a lack of decision."
16 of 16
KESHA: ON LOVING WHO SHE LOVES
"I don't love just men. I love people. It's not about a gender. It's just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you're with."
See Also
More
Surprise! George Clooney Pays a Visit to an Elderly Fan in England on Her Birthday
Jane Fonda Gets Candid About Using Sex Toys at Age 79: 'Use It or Lose It, Right?'
More
15 Celeb Sex Confessions, in Case You Were Wondering
Surprise! George Clooney Pays a Visit to an Elderly Fan in England on Her Birthday
Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional About Her Paris Robbery on KUWTK, Plus See Jennifer Lopez as Selena 20 Years Later!
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claims German Airport Screeners Ransacked Her Luggage (and Her Wigs!) Because She's American
Khloé Kardashian Cheers on Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Courtside with Kourtney and Kris Jenner