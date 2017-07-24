Celebrity
Bindi Irwin's Cutest Photos with Boyfriend Chandler Powell
The conservationist and her wakeboarder beau have amassed an adorable photo album
Updated
More
Ansel Elgort Surprises Fans at Brazil Screening of Baby Driver: 'I Was So Nervous!'
1 of 19
TO ADORE & ASPIRE
Powell celebrated his love's 19th birthday with sweet messages on Instagram. "Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing," he wrote in one post. "You see her dancing on the TV, hand feeding crocodiles, running a zoo, and fighting for conservation all while spreading more love, light and happiness than anyone else. After all she works tirelessly for and dedicates herself to, all she asks for in return is a good book, a warm cup of tea and lots of hugs. If that isn't perfection I don't know what is," he gushed in another.
2 of 19
MY SUN & STARS
"Wouldn't trade walking through the outback at sunset spotting roos and emus with my girl for anything else," Powell wrote in June 2017.
3 of 19
COLD HANDS, WARM HEARTS
The outdoorsy duo made the most of a snowy March day.
4 of 19
SQUAD GOALS
"I love these evenings spent with my girl and our alligator friends more than anything in the world," Powell captioned a July 2017 photo.
5 of 19
BE MY VALENTINE
"Valentine's Day. A day to celebrate love and happiness. (And an excuse to give endless amounts of hugs!) This picture captures my forever Valentine @chandlerpowell, in gorgeous #Australia," Irwin captioned a Feb. 14 Instagram post. Meanwhile, Powell celebrated the holiday with a throwback photo of the pair sharing a butterbeer at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
6 of 19
Irwin enjoyed "Beach vibes with my Sunshine" on a "glorious" January day in Australia.
7 of 19
BITTERSWEET GOODBYES
Irwin wished her long-distance love a fond farewell as he returned to the States in December, captioning a cuddly photo, "You are flying back to the USA today. Dropping you off at the airport & waving goodbye, it never gets easier. Thank you for the most wonderful adventures these last few months…I miss you so much already. You really do mean the world to me."
8 of 19
LIGHT OF MY LIFE
"For 20 years you have brought endless amounts of light into this world," Irwin wrote to celebrate Powell's November birthday. "I am thankful every day to have you in my life. We've travelled the world together and had some of the most extraordinary adventures. I'm so excited to continue on this beautiful journey with you. Your kindness and strength is inspiring, and your smile will always be my favourite."
9 of 19
MILESTONE MEMORIES
Powell responded to Irwin's message with some sweet words of his own: "20 years old will definitely be the most difficult age for me to get used to thus far... I couldn't have asked for a better way to spend it than living in the middle of nowhere for a few days with my girl @bindisueirwin, she sure knows how to give me an amazing birthday."
10 of 19
WRAPPED UP
As Irwin noted, "Finding someone who always makes you smile, no matter what happens in life, is pretty wonderful."
11 of 19
MY PUMPKIN
The couple went for sweet over spooky when it came to Halloween decorations.
12 of 19
ICE, ICE BABY
Powell helped Irwin get through her grueling Dancing with the Stars tenure. "He was the one helping soothe and tape my feet every day," the eventual champion told reporters of Powell. "At one point, one of my toenails fell off and flew past him. He said, 'Oh. It s a good thing I love you.' "
13 of 19
YOU COMPLETE ME
The pair gave us a peek into their hearts at the 2016 Steve Irwin Gala Dinner.
14 of 19
HUG IT OUT
Powell and Irwin's favorite spot might be in each other's arms.
15 of 19
ON TRACK
"There are some moments in life you never forget. Thankful that this one moment got captured on camera," the smitten teen wrote about "Cloud watching and soaking in the sunlight" with Powell.
16 of 19
LOVE TO LAUGH
The twosome always seems to have a reason to smile when they are together.
17 of 19
LOVE ON TOP
"Pretty much perfect. Thank you for always adventuring with me @chandlerpowell I'm blessed beyond words," Irwin captioned a shot of their trip to Tasmania.
18 of 19
BELLE OF THE BALL
Irwin finally got to go to prom thanks to her personal Prince Charming.
19 of 19
KEEPING CLOSE
"Thank you for the endless hugs, late night conversations about life, holding my hand when a loud noise scares me and laughing along with all of my bindi moments. I'm blessed to be a part of your world," Irwin captioned a photo on Instagram.
See Also
More
Ansel Elgort Surprises Fans at Brazil Screening of Baby Driver: 'I Was So Nervous!'