Bindi Irwin Shares Touching Tribute to Late Father Steve on His Birthday: 'Always in Our Hearts'

It’s an emotional day for the Irwin family: Wednesday marks what would have been Steve Irwin‘s 55th birthday.

The late star’s daughter Bindi, 18, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the legendary “Crocodile Hunter.”

“Always in our hearts,” she captioned a picture of Steve wearing his signature khakis, smiling face-to-face with a stunning bird.

Always in our hearts. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:44am PST

The beloved wildlife expert was working on the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest when he was attacked by a stingray off the coast of northern Australia and died on Sept. 4, 2006.

Both Bindi and her brother Robert have been following in their legendary father’s footsteps, regularly working with animals at the family-owned Australia Zoo. Just last week, 13-year-old Robert stopped by The Tonight Show to share memories of his famous father and show off his own animal expertise.

RELATED VIDEO: Terri Irwin Reveals She Hasn’t Been on a ‘Single Date’ Since Husband Steve Irwin’s Death 10 Years Ago

Last November, the family gathered at the zoo to celebrate Steve Irwin Day alongside some of his favorite reptiles, and Bindi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post.

Celebrating Dad's life and legacy with Steve Irwin Day this November 15th @australiazoo 🐊 Encouraging everyone to wear a touch of khaki on this amazing day to remember all that Dad did for our world, inspiring us all to love wildlife and wild places. Thank you. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Nov 14, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

“Celebrating Dad’s life and legacy with Steve Irwin Day this November 15th @australiazoo,” Bindi captioned a sweet photo of her and her father back in the day. “Encouraging everyone to wear a touch of khaki on this amazing day to remember all that Dad did for our world, inspiring us all to love wildlife and wild places. Thank you.”