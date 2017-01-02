Bindi Irwin Reunites with BF Chandler Powell in Tasmania to Celebrate the New Year: ‘I Missed You’

Reunited and it feels so good!

Nearly a month after posting a heartfelt goodbye message to her boyfriend Chandler Powell who returned to the United States in early December, Bindi Irwin and and her beau were able to reunite for the new year.

The couple, who first met in November 2013 while he was visiting the Australia zoo and have been dating long-distance since then, rang in 2017 together in Tasmania.

“I missed you,” Irwin, 18, captioned a photo of the couple. “Wonderful to be back @AustraliaZoo after celebrating New Years in gorgeous Tasmania together. Ready for lots of fun these Australian School Holidays doing shows at #AustraliaZoo.”

Powell, 20, also shared an adorable Instagram post in tribute to his girlfriend. “2016 will be one I remember for the rest of my life. Thank you for making it so incredible. I can’t wait to make 2017 even more memorable with you,” the professional wakeboarder, who is currently a college student in Florida, captioned a photo of the couple cuddling up.



But for those wondering if Irwin and her boyfriend will be tying the knot anytime soon, the Dancing with the Stars champion isn’t quite ready to walk down the aisle.

“I don’t think I’m at a point in my life where marriage and getting engaged is really a huge priority right now for me,” Irwin told Entertainment Tonight in July. “Maybe in five years, but right now I’m really happy with where I’m at.”