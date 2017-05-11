Bindi Irwin on Rumors Mom Terri Is Dating Russell Crowe: ‘My Dad Is Still Very Much My Mum’s Soul Mate’

Bindi Irwin can only laugh at the rumors that her mom Terri is dating actor Russell Crowe.

“There’s lots of crazy rumors,” Bindi said on E!’s Daily Pop Thursday. “You know we do love Russell, but mum and Russell aren’t actually in love!”

Bindi’s father Steve was a beloved wildlife expert who was working on the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest when he was attacked by a stingray off the coast of northern Australia and died in 2006. Since then Bindi, her mother and brother Robert have dedicated their lives to honoring Steve’s memory through their Wildlife Warriors Worldwide organization.

“My dad is still very much my mum’s soul mate. And I think that no matter what, Mum always says that they’ll always be married,” Bindi, 18, continued. “And to her, Mom and Dad, they’re always going to be together. So in this life and the next, they’re a couple and a team. So I think that’s really important.”

That said, Bindi admitted Crowe, 53, is a close family friend.

“Russell is a wonderful wildlife warrior. He was a dear friend of dad’s — now a dear friend of ours,” she said. “He feels like family to us, but mum and Russell? Just friends. For sure.”