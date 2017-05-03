Bindi Irwin ‘Incredibly Proud’ to Honor and Celebrate the Legacy of Her Late Father Steve

Bindi Irwin has dedicated her life to honoring her late father’s legacy — and now the conservationist is remembering her dad Steve with a Hollywood gala benefiting her family’s conservation organization Wildlife Warriors Worldwide.

“The Steve Irwin Gala Dinner is dad’s event and I am so incredibly proud to continue his mission to have a real and powerful impact on our planet,” Bindi tells PEOPLE of the event.

The gala will take place at the SLS Beverley Hills on May 13 with guests including some of Bindi’s Dancing with the Stars castmates, Luke Hemsworth and Modern Family’s Nolan Gould dining on a menu created by chef José Andrés. Navy diver and shark attack survivor Paul De Gelder acting as the master of ceremonies for the evening.

Special pieces from the Irwin family will also be up for auction — including mom Terri’s dress from a Profile Magazine shoot in 2012, Bindi’s signed khaki shirt and one of brother Robert’s elephant photos on canvas — with proceeds benefiting Wildlife Warriors.

The event will also be attended by some exotic wildlife.

“I don’t want to give too much away but our expert khaki crew will be attending with some incredible animals to show just how magnificent wildlife is and why it’s so important to protect them,” says Bindi.

For more information, visit www.steveirwingaladinner.org.