Bindi Irwin Celebrates Her 'Forever Valentine' Chandler Powell: 'The Power of Love Is Undeniable'

Happy Valentine’s Day to these two cuties!

Bindi Irwin and her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell are #couplegoals pretty much every day, but to celebrate the romantic holiday, Irwin, 18, took to Instagram to share a sweet shoutout to Powell, 20.

“Valentine’s Day. A day to celebrate love and happiness. (And an excuse to give endless amounts of hugs!),” she captioned an adorable picture of the two. “This picture captures my forever Valentine @chandlerpowell, in gorgeous #Australia.”

“These really are the pictures of true happiness,” she continued. “I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here’s to love, to hope, to peace and kindness.”

#Flashback to Butterbeer at #WizardingWorldHollywood @unistudios with my valentine ❤ A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Irwin first met Powell, a professional wakeboarder, in November 2013 while he was visiting the Australia Zoo. The two have been dating long-distance ever since, and regularly travel to visit one another.