Bindi Irwin Believes Her Late Father Steve Irwin ‘Would’ve Loved’ Her Boyfriend: ‘I’ve Found the One’

Call it kismet: Bindi Irwin first met the love of her life, American boyfriend Chandler Powell, four years ago when he visited her native Australian Zoo in Queensland, the same place her late father, Steve Irwin, fell in love with her mother, Terri Irwin.

“It’s funny how that works,” Bindi, 19, says in the November issue of Australian Women’s Weekly magazine. The Dancing with the Stars champion opens up about her romance, saying that if her beloved dad “would’ve loved” Powell.

“I’m lucky I have found the one, the person I want to spend all my time with,” Bindi shares. “Mum and Robert and I have talked about that a lot. We all think dad would have loved Chandler.”

Powell, who was born and raised in Seffner, Florida, met his girlfriend in 2013 when he was on a vacation with his parents. Bindi was leading his family’s private tour at the Zoo and they bonded instantly.

RELATED GALLERY: See Her Cutest Photos with Boyfriend Chandler Powell

Though they did not exchange phone numbers, Powell later wrote a letter to Terri, asking if he could keep in touch with Bindi. After exchanging letters for months, they met up again in the U.S., and made their public debut as a couple in September 2015.

As their relationship gets more serious, the couple admits that they are often asked when they would tie the knot.

“For us, we are happy just being together and enjoying the adventure. Why rush that next part of our lives as well?” Bindi says. “If you are having fun and enjoying your lives, you don’t have to rush. We’re still young.”

These are the moments you wish that you could just press 'pause' and hold onto forever. These hugs mean everything to me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jx0WOEnQKO — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) October 4, 2017

On Tuesday, Powell shared a new photo of the couple wearing matching khaki shirts.

“These are the moments you wish that you could just press ‘pause’ and hold onto forever. These hugs mean everything to me,” he lovingly wrote.