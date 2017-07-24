Read Bindi Irwin's Boyfriend Chandler Powell's Loving Birthday Tribute: 'Every Day I Aspire to Be More Like You'

Happy birthday, Bindi Irwin!
The daughter of the late Steve Irwin turns 19 on Monday, but her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell took to Instagram to kick off the celebrations a little early.
“Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met,” he captioned a photo of the adorable couple on Instagram. “We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing.”
“Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile,” he added. “After all the adventures we have experienced together, I can only imagine what the years to come will hold. You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible and give me the most amazing memories that I will carry with me forever. I love you. Happy birthday sweetheart.”
A few hours later, Powell, 20, shared another photo of the beloved Dancing with the Stars champ.
“You see her dancing on the TV, hand feeding crocodiles, running a zoo, and fighting for conservation all while spreading more love, light and happiness than anyone else,” he gushed. “After all she works tirelessly for and dedicates herself to, all she asks for in return is a good book, a warm cup of tea and lots of hugs. If that isn’t perfection I don’t know what is. Happy birthday.”
On Sunday, Irwin rang in her birthday a day early alongside Powell and her family at the Australia Zoo. The star took to Instagram to document the celebration, including a touching post with 19 life lessons she’s learned over the years.
“What a perfect way to celebrate my nineteenth year in this life,” she wrote. “This journey has been a blessing and an extraordinary adventure to say the least!”
This sweetheart loves resting his head in your hands for cuddles and scratches. Emu hugs are just one of the many reasons I love living in Australia. What a perfect way to celebrate my nineteenth year in this life. This journey has been a blessing and an extraordinary adventure to say the least! To mark this new year of my journey I have been reflecting on the 19 lessons I'm thankful life has taught me…. 1. Your heart is your greatest compass in life 2. You don't need a certain number of friends, just a number of friends you can be certain of 3. You can't please everyone, no matter how hard you might try 4. Words can both hurt and heal 5. Loyalty means everything 6. Cherish each day 7. Sometimes being kind is more important than being right 8. Maturity is not always measured in age 9. A challenging day is often cured by a good cup of tea & your favourite book 10. Embrace positive change 11. Perfection is boring 12. Happiness can be a choice 13. Little things often matter the most 14. Strive to release worry and self doubt 15. There is always more than one perspective 16. Wherever you go, there you are 17. We only have one Mother Earth, be gentle in the way you live 18. It's never too late for a new beginning 19. Love is always the answer
And last but not least, Irwin shared a special shout-out to her mother Terri, 53, and brother Robert, 13.
“Here’s to the greatest love of all,” she captioned a photo of the three. “Thank you for making today and every day so special. I love you Mum & Robert.”