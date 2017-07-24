Read Bindi Irwin's Boyfriend Chandler Powell's Loving Birthday Tribute: 'Every Day I Aspire to Be More Like You'

Happy birthday, Bindi Irwin!

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin turns 19 on Monday, but her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell took to Instagram to kick off the celebrations a little early.

“Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met,” he captioned a photo of the adorable couple on Instagram. “We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing.”

“Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile,” he added. “After all the adventures we have experienced together, I can only imagine what the years to come will hold. You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible and give me the most amazing memories that I will carry with me forever. I love you. Happy birthday sweetheart.”

A few hours later, Powell, 20, shared another photo of the beloved Dancing with the Stars champ.

“You see her dancing on the TV, hand feeding crocodiles, running a zoo, and fighting for conservation all while spreading more love, light and happiness than anyone else,” he gushed. “After all she works tirelessly for and dedicates herself to, all she asks for in return is a good book, a warm cup of tea and lots of hugs. If that isn’t perfection I don’t know what is. Happy birthday.”

On Sunday, Irwin rang in her birthday a day early alongside Powell and her family at the Australia Zoo. The star took to Instagram to document the celebration, including a touching post with 19 life lessons she’s learned over the years.

“What a perfect way to celebrate my nineteenth year in this life,” she wrote. “This journey has been a blessing and an extraordinary adventure to say the least!”

A few of my favourite photos from this very special birthday. Thank you all for your kind words and wonderful posts. You made my day. It was lovely to celebrate with everyone who visited Australia Zoo today. I look forward to this next chapter in my life. Love & Light Always x A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

Here's to the greatest love of all. Thank you for making today and every day so special. I love you Mum & Robert ❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

And last but not least, Irwin shared a special shout-out to her mother Terri, 53, and brother Robert, 13.

“Here’s to the greatest love of all,” she captioned a photo of the three. “Thank you for making today and every day so special. I love you Mum & Robert.”