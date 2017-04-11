Celebrity

12 of Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner's Sweetest Couple Pics

The Scream Queens costars make an adorable pair

By @lydsprice

Posted on

More

1 of 12

Source: Taylor Lautner/Instagram
Source: Taylor Lautner/Instagram

A STRONG BOND 

The actor supported Lourd following the sudden deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds in December. "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. [heart], me," Lautner captioned an Instagram that month.

2 of 12

Source: Taylor Lautner/Instagram
Source: Taylor Lautner/Instagram

LOVE IN THE SUN 

The couple jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a January getaway. "Billie is enjoying her vacation," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has been very happy. You can tell she is having a good time. Taylor is taking great care of her. They seem very happy together. They have been sunbathing and also went jet-skiing."

3 of 12

Billie Lourde/Instagram

COZY COUPLE 

"Happy birfday to my #numberonesie," Lourd captioned a birthday post for Lautner in February. 

4 of 12

Source: Taylor Lautner/Instagram
Source: Taylor Lautner/Instagram

GOOD LOOKING OUT 

There was no shortage of on-set shenanigans between the Scream Queens costars. 

5 of 12

Billie Lourd/Instagram

ELEVATOR BAES 

The pair shared matching posts during Paris Fashion Week in March. "Do we have to be in Paris to participate in fashion week?" joked Lautner. 

6 of 12

Source: Taylor Lautner/Instagram
Source: Taylor Lautner/Instagram

RIDING THE WAVES 

Lautner went with a heart emoji when captioning this photo of the pair enjoying an oceanside walk.

7 of 12

Source: Billie Lourd/Instagram
Source: Billie Lourd/Instagram

TRUE QUEEN

Scream Queens castmate John Stamos helped Lautner give his gal a boost

8 of 12

Source: Billie Lourd/Instagram
Source: Billie Lourd/Instagram

FACE TO FACE 

Lourd revealed her adorable pet name for Lautner, "baelor," in a sweet post

9 of 12

Charley Gallay/Getty
Charley Gallay/Getty

PICTURE PERFECT 

The lovebirds stepped out for the November Breeders' Cup, where they shared a laugh while taking photos. 

10 of 12

Source: Billie Lourd/Instagram
Source: Billie Lourd/Instagram

LUNCH DATE 

Lautner looked enthralled with Lourd as the two shared a hospital bed on set. 

11 of 12

Billie Lourd/Instagram

FLOWER POWER

Lourd and Lautner took a trip to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, where they enjoyed the fields of poppies that a surprising amount of rain has brought to the state. "#itspoppyingoff in tha #selfields," the actress wrote on Instagram, captioning the shot.

12 of 12

FameFlynet

MAKING WAVES

During their PDA-packed vacation in the Caribbean, Lourd and Lautner took a moment to share a sweet kiss on the beach.

See Also

More

More