12 of Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner's Sweetest Couple Pics
The Scream Queens costars make an adorable pair
1 of 12
A STRONG BOND
The actor supported Lourd following the sudden deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds in December. "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. [heart], me," Lautner captioned an Instagram that month.
2 of 12
LOVE IN THE SUN
The couple jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a January getaway. "Billie is enjoying her vacation," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She has been very happy. You can tell she is having a good time. Taylor is taking great care of her. They seem very happy together. They have been sunbathing and also went jet-skiing."
3 of 12
COZY COUPLE
"Happy birfday to my #numberonesie," Lourd captioned a birthday post for Lautner in February.
4 of 12
GOOD LOOKING OUT
There was no shortage of on-set shenanigans between the Scream Queens costars.
5 of 12
ELEVATOR BAES
The pair shared matching posts during Paris Fashion Week in March. "Do we have to be in Paris to participate in fashion week?" joked Lautner.
6 of 12
RIDING THE WAVES
Lautner went with a heart emoji when captioning this photo of the pair enjoying an oceanside walk.
TRUE QUEEN
TRUE QUEEN
Scream Queens castmate John Stamos helped Lautner give his gal a boost.
8 of 12
FACE TO FACE
Lourd revealed her adorable pet name for Lautner, "baelor," in a sweet post.
9 of 12
PICTURE PERFECT
The lovebirds stepped out for the November Breeders' Cup, where they shared a laugh while taking photos.
LUNCH DATE
LUNCH DATE
Lautner looked enthralled with Lourd as the two shared a hospital bed on set.
FLOWER POWER
FLOWER POWER
Lourd and Lautner took a trip to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, where they enjoyed the fields of poppies that a surprising amount of rain has brought to the state. "#itspoppyingoff in tha #selfields," the actress wrote on Instagram, captioning the shot.
MAKING WAVES
MAKING WAVES
During their PDA-packed vacation in the Caribbean, Lourd and Lautner took a moment to share a sweet kiss on the beach.
