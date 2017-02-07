Billie Lourd Is Feeling ‘Blessed on the Inside’ in New Snap After Death of Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd is still healing after the death of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

The 24-year-old actress has largely kept away from social media in the six weeks since the two Hollywood legends passed away unexpectedly, popping up rarely to share times with friends and thank fans for their well-wishes and prayers.

But in the caption of a new Instagram post late Monday, Lourd opened up about how she’s moving on — explaining that while she might be “blasé on the outside,” she feels “blessed on the inside.”

The words came attached to a photo of the blonde actress, posing “#bythebayou” — her eyes closed and arms outstretched, holding layers of her black maxi skirt out.

“#findingthefunny” she also wrote in the pic’s caption.

Lourd has spoken about “finding the funny” in the past — in the caption of a touching throwback photograph of herself and her mother posted to Instagram on Jan. 11.

“‘If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable,’ ” Lourd wrote, quoting her mother.

She continued with her own words, writing, “Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”

The actress and her Scream Queens costar Taylor Lautner vacationed last month in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Lautner, 24, shared a sunny snap to Instagram on Jan. 13 of the two lounging poolside with Lourd flashing peace signs to the camera.

A source told PEOPLE that Lourd appeared to be in good spirits on her vacation. “She has been very happy,” the source said. “You can tell she is having a good time. Taylor is taking great care of her.”

Lautner has been with Lourd every step of the way during her difficult time — evening joining her at the hospital while Fisher was treated after suffering cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London on Dec. 23.

A source previously told PEOPLE Lautner was “a great guy and has really been there for Billie.”

Reynolds was laid to rest in a funeral ceremony at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Jan. 6.