It’s Bill Skarsgard’s big day — and his brothers aren’t letting him forget it.

The 27-year-old actor, who plays terrifying clown Pennywise in the new movie It, walked the carpet at the Hollywood premiere Tuesday with his older brothers Alexander, 41, and Gustaf, 36, in tow. And the elder Skarsgards made sure the whole carpet knew their little brother is a big deal.

Alexander and Gustaf took turns presenting the young actor to the world, hilariously acting shocked to be with him and pointing him out in pictures. Alexander even took it another step when he donned his best Taylor-Swift-surprised face while photobombing Bill during his solo shots.

From left: Gustaf, Bill and Alexander Skarsgard.

Bill seemed to be unfazed and even slightly amused as Alexander and Gustaf did everything they could to embarrass him. As one of six kids — with three older brothers — in the famous Swedish acting family, Bill is probably more than used to teasing.

Alexander (left) and Bill Skarsgard.

Bill is the latest in the family to follow in the footsteps of their father Stellan in the acting world. Alexander has earned fame and critical acclaim with roles in True Blood and Big Little Lies, while Gustaf is a successful Swedish actor and starred in the History Channel hit Vikings. The youngest Skarsgard, 21-year-old Valter, has also been acting steadily since 2003. There are two other siblings: Sam, 35, is reportedly a doctor, and Eija, 25, has worked as a model.

FROM PEN: 23 Oscar Nominees Reveal The Untold Stories Behind Their Films

From left: Alexander, Bill and Gustaf Skarsgard.

Stellan, known for films such as Good Will Hunting and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, later remarried after splitting with his first wife My Agnes and has two more sons with his new wife Megan Everett in 2009 and 2012, so expect them to join the family business any day now.

It opens in theaters Friday.