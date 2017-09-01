People

Who Knew They Were Friends? Bill Nye and Flavor Flav Hang Out Shirtless Together — See the Pic

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Steve Jones/Instagram

Who doesn’t want to be a part of Bill Nye‘s squad?

The mechanical engineer and TV presenter was tagged in a photo posted by the Sex Pistols’ lead guitarist Steve Jones on Instagram Thursday, along with Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav and a female friend in Beverly Hills, California.

“Man its hot! Glad i got a pool,” Jones, 61, wrote in the caption of the photo that featured all three men shirtless.

Flav, 58, also took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion of hanging out with a Sex Pistols member, writing, “Steve Jones from the Punk Rock Group The Sex Pistols,, #FLAVORFLAV #SexPistols.”

Steve Jones from the Punk Rock Group The Sex Pistols,, #FLAVORFLAV #SexPistols

A post shared by Flavor Flav ⏰ (@flavorflavofficial) on

The two appeared to be in high spirits, sporting wide grins and flashing a thumbs up at the camera. Flav wore a dark baseball cap, a huge clock necklace and two rings on his left hand.

I frequently make time for science.

A post shared by Bill Nye (@billnye) on

Nye, 61, also took time to post a photo alongside the rapper, showcasing off their watches while wearing a gray to protect him from the sun.

“I frequently make time for science,” Nye wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Talks 26-Year Friendship with Nicole Kidman

Fans of the three couldn’t contain their excitement at seeing the three together, with some writing in comments “Name a perfect duo,” and “Bill is da man…”

Others commented with, “@jonesysjukebox best squad award,” and marveling at seeing Bill Nye the Science guy shirtless.