Who Knew They Were Friends? Bill Nye and Flavor Flav Hang Out Shirtless Together — See the Pic

Who doesn’t want to be a part of Bill Nye‘s squad?

The mechanical engineer and TV presenter was tagged in a photo posted by the Sex Pistols’ lead guitarist Steve Jones on Instagram Thursday, along with Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav and a female friend in Beverly Hills, California.

“Man its hot! Glad i got a pool,” Jones, 61, wrote in the caption of the photo that featured all three men shirtless.

Flav, 58, also took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion of hanging out with a Sex Pistols member, writing, “Steve Jones from the Punk Rock Group The Sex Pistols,, #FLAVORFLAV #SexPistols.”

The two appeared to be in high spirits, sporting wide grins and flashing a thumbs up at the camera. Flav wore a dark baseball cap, a huge clock necklace and two rings on his left hand.

Nye, 61, also took time to post a photo alongside the rapper, showcasing off their watches while wearing a gray to protect him from the sun.

“I frequently make time for science,” Nye wrote in the caption.

Fans of the three couldn’t contain their excitement at seeing the three together, with some writing in comments “Name a perfect duo,” and “Bill is da man…”

Others commented with, “@jonesysjukebox best squad award,” and marveling at seeing Bill Nye the Science guy shirtless.