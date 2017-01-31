Bikini, Beach, Sun and Sand: This Is what Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s ‘Happy Place’ Looks Like

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is enjoying some time spent in her “happy place” — and it has us all dreaming of a beachfront vacation!

On Monday, the Don’t Be Tardy star shared a few snapshots from her sand, sun and beach-filled trip.

Donning a navy and white bikini, the tanned and toned mother of six first posted a photo of herself standing in front of the crashing waves. “My happy place,” Zolciak-Biermann, 38, captioned the pic.

An hour later, the Bravo personality shared two additional photos from the relaxing trip.

“White on white,” she captioned the second shot of herself wearing a white, low-cut blouse and matching white-rimmed sunglasses with her hair up.

In the third pic, Zolciak-Biermann faced the ocean as she stood in her bikini with a sheer, white coverup. “Manifestation waves [heart] where I connect best,” she wrote.

The reality star is definitely not shy when it comes to showing off her fit physique. In July, she posted a photo of herself to social media donning a patriotic red bikini.

And in the 20 years since she finished high school, Zolciak-Biermann says she’s still able to fit into the same jeans she wore during her teens!

“I feel the BEST I EVER HAVE!!! I wear the same size jean that I wore in high school,” she revealed on Instagram last August.

Posing in a gold-fringe bikini and showing off her slim stomach, Zolciak-Biermann also clarified that her tummy tuck — which she says she had after surgery for a hernia — isn’t the reason for her sculpted figure.

“NO a tummy tuck doesn’t make you skinny!” she said. “So don’t start.”