10 Times Beyoncé & Mama Tina Made Our Hearts Overflow with Love

By @maggiemalach

Posted on

Kevin Mazur/Getty

We tend to live our lives according to the code of Beyoncé, but the singer is the first to credit her female predecessors for empowering her. Of course, that means lots and lots of love for Mama Tina Knowles Lawson. The warm feelings are reciprocal, as Mama Tina is one proud mother, constantly posting photos of Bey and Solange.

Ready for a serious dose of the warm and fuzzies? See just 10 of the many, many ways Beyoncé and her mother spread the love.

When Beyoncé paid tribute to her mother and maternal grandmother while accepting the CFDA Fashion Icon award.

When Mama Tina was literally Beyoncé.

This is my rendition of Beyonce'

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

When Beyoncé shouted out her entire fam. (Hi, Solange!)

My beautiful Father, Sis, and Mother. I love you guys so deep. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

When Beyoncé modeled Mama Tina’s House of Deréon clothing line. “She always is my biggest supporter, so I was very excited to do this for her,” Bey said.

When Beyoncé and Tina picked up Solange and our hearts melted. 

When Bey paid tribute to Mama Tina as she was given the 2016 ESSENCE Inspiring Leadership Award.

When Mama Tina introduced Beyoncé’s 2017 Grammys performance …

… And casually made a cameo in it. 

Blue was soo serious on this shoot!!! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

When Mama Tina and Beyoncé’s Instagram relationship was all of us with our mothers. 

When Beyoncé sent Mama Tina all of the Mother’s Day love.

Sending love to Mothers around the world.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Here’s to many, many more years of heart-warming posts (and hopefully a lot of corny jokes, too!).