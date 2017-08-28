Beyoncé, Eva Longoria, Miranda Lambert and More Celebrities React to Deadly Texas Floods

Beyoncé, Eva Longoria, Drake and more of Hollywood and music’s biggest stars are speaking out after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the coastal area of Texas, leaving at least five dead and thousands displaced.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of the state flag with the message: “Texas you are in my prayers.”

Meanwhile, Texas native Longoria detailed her recent trip back home to San Antonio.

“It wasn’t as bad as other areas of Texas. I’m praying for my home state and all those who are suffering through the devastation of Hurricane Harvey,” she wrote alongside a photo of the state.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

“Stay strong Texas and a big Texas size thank you to all the first responders, National Guard, Red Cross, volunteers, etc. Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our hearts and capacity to help,” she added.

Hurricane Harvey caused terrible wreckage after making landfall in the town of Rockport on Friday night, as a Category 4 storm. Port Aransas and Rockport took the brunt of the storm, which hit the coastal area with 130 mph winds. The storm left homes flooded, many without power and several buildings destroyed.

Very easy thing I just did. You can too, if you're so inclined. Text HARVEY to 90999 to donate 10 dollars to the @americanredcross for hurricane relief AND/OR text HURRICANE to 20222 to donate 25 dollars to @savethechildren. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the path of Hurricane Harvey. ❤️ A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

💔💔💔💔. Prayers, light and love for Texas! 🙏🙌🏻#home #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

On Saturday and early Sunday, parts of the Houston area had received more than 20 inches of rain, with southeast Harris County logged at 24.28 inches of rain in 24 hours, the Weather Channel reported.

A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Texas you are in our thoughts are our prayers 🙏🏼 sending love #PrayersForTexas A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

At least five people had been reported dead on Sunday as a result of Harvey, according to The Chicago Tribune. Officials said they expect the number of fatalities to rise in areas hit hardest with flooding.

As officials, crews and residents scramble in Texas, Bachelor alum Sean Lowe, who is from Arlington, looked to take action.

Anyone in the dallas area have a small boat I can take to Houston to help with evacuations? I'll pay for the rental. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017

I'm devastated over Hurricane Harvey. I'm not from Houston, But I have had the pleasure to spend time there. Texas Strong. We stand together pic.twitter.com/YHZTLth8zF — Mitchel Musso (@mitchelmusso) August 28, 2017

“Anyone in the dallas (sic) area have a small boat I can take to Houston to help with evacuations? I’ll pay for the rental,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Stars including Miranda Lambert and Kim Zolciak-Biermann sent well-wishes to those affected by the hurricane.

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Praying for #Houston. Please share to help our brothers and sisters in Texas impacted by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/zkJRgk5HCx — COMMON (@common) August 28, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with Texas 🙏🏾 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 28, 2017

Others, like Drake Busy Philipps and Amy Schumer shared links and phone numbers to the American Red Cross, Save the Children, FEMA and local help lines for those in troubled areas.

“We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected,” Drake wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Mr. Trump: Don't demand billions to build your wall. Demand billions to rebuild Texas. #Harvey — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 27, 2017

“Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @furthertheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible.”