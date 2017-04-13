Celebrity
The Beyhive's A-list: 12 Beyoncé-loving Stars
The obsession is real
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 12
GAL GADOT
Wonder Woman herself turned to Queen Bey right before doing a camera test for 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. "That was torture," Gadot admitted of the experience. "They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us." So how did the 31-year-old mom of two beat her nerves? With Queen Bey. "Who runs the world? Girls!" said Gadot, quoting Beyoncé’s "Run the World (Girls)." She added, "I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!"
2 of 12
GABRIELLE UNION
Union is one lucky lady! The actress is not only a big fan of Beyoncé (who isn't?!) but she's also friends with the superstar IRL – meaning she got to attend Queen Bey's Formation tour and afterparty, following one of her N.Y.C. shows. "It was all a magical experience," Union told PEOPLE of her star-studded night. But when the Birth of a Nation actress was asked for deets, mum was the word. "It was like Fight Club. First rule of Fight Club, don't talk about Fight Club, make sure you get invited back to Fight Club."
3 of 12
ADELE
"I'm such a fan, oh my God!" the Grammy-winning songstress tells BBC Radio 1. "Obviously, Queen Bey to the day I die." And if Adele's passionate statement isn't enough proof that the "Hello" singer is part of the Beyhive, her recent Instagram cements her lifelong fandom. "Beyoncé is the most inspiring person I've ever had the pleasure of worshipping," Adele captions a photo of herself embracing a blow-up size pic of Bey's cover art for her 2006 single "Irreplaceable." "Her talent, beauty, grace and work ethic are all in a league of their own. I appreciate you so much! Thank god for Beyoncé."
4 of 12
BLAKE LIVELY
The Shallows actress literally can't even when it comes to talking about BFF Beyoncé – particularly when asked about Bey's 2013 Super Bowl performance. "Oh my gosh, I just want Beyoncé to be the mother of my children," she told E!. "She was amazing. I can't, I can't even. I don't even have words for her."
5 of 12
CHRISSY TEIGEN
You know it's love when you can't help but cry-dance upon hearing a Beyoncé song. "I know I love Beyoncé, but I didn't realize how much I loved Beyoncé until the DJ played "Love On Top" and I cry-danced," Teigen tweeted, following her wedding to John Legend in 2013.
6 of 12
NICKI MINAJ
Minaj is no stranger to Bey's greatness: After the pair collaborated on a remix of Beyoncé's "Flawless" and "I'm Feeling Myself," which appeared on 2014's The Pinkprint, the two started double-dating with their men, Jay Z and Meek Mill. "They were so giving with advice," Minaj told Billboard in 2015, adding that she also "learns so much" whenever she works with Beyoncé. "I love them so much. It was just a beautiful conversation to have with people we love and we look up to as a couple. They're so strong."
7 of 12
LADY GAGA
Sure, Beyoncé is known to get serious when it comes to her projects, but that doesn't mean the star is all work and no play – which Lady Gaga made apparent when she opened up to MTV about working alongside the "Daddy Lessons" singer on 2008's "Video Phone." "You know, [Beyoncé] is such a beautiful person, and I gotta tell you, I just adore her," says Gaga. "I had kind of lost faith a little bit in meeting artists in the business – and then I met Beyoncé. She is a real, real woman. I have never laughed so hard on a video set in my life. We had the best time doing "Video Phone.""
8 of 12
TAYLOR SWIFT
"It's like, normal for everyone to love Beyoncé, but I love her more than that amount, like more than the normal amount," Swift revealed to Kiss FMUK in 2015, proving once again that the "New Romantics" crooner just gets us. "I try really hard not to let it get creepy. I just really like, channel it into a joyous admiration and appreciation. She's awesome."
9 of 12
RIHANNA
Throwback! When asked about who she admires in the music business back in 2005, the "Work" singer was quick to drop Bey's name. "[The career I respect most is] Beyoncé's. Definitely," she said during the Jingle Ball concert. "I just thought, the first thing I saw was her beauty and how beautiful she was and I listened to her music and I loved her music. She's incredibly talented I think she's what every female artist should strive to be like. Despite all her success, she still remains humble."
10 of 12
ANNA KENDRICK
The Pitch Perfect star might just have the best Beyoncé encounter story of all time. "I know everybody is, but I'm obsessed with Beyoncé. And I walked past Beyoncé at one point [during the 2014 Grammys] and because I'm not worthy I did not look at her," she tells Conan O'Brien on his late-night talk show. "I thought it's once in a lifetime just do it, I went back and I was like 'I'm so sorry to do this, I just wanted to meet you. You're such an inspiration.' And she stood up – she was so nice – and she points to Jay Z and says 'We just watched you in the Kennedy Show Honors. You're so great, you're so cute in your little red dress,' and she saw I had a little red dress, which means she actually watched it! Or it means I had a stroke and I imagined the whole thing."
11 of 12
KANYE WEST
The rapper has a lot of feelings when it comes to Beyoncé, who he has previously called his "little sister" during one of his performances. "Nobody really wants to recognize that Beyoncé is the f---in' living legend and that she is just as great if not greater than the artists that we had in the past," West said in an interview. "She's probably greater than Tina Turner."
12 of 12
GWYNETH PALTROW
The lifestyle guru has been known to have a tight-knit relationship with the Grammy winner and her family, as is evidenced on social media (even their daughters hang out!) In an interview with Howard Stern, Paltrow called Beyoncé and husband Jay Z two of her "best famous friends." "They're the greatest people," she gushes. "They are funny and sweet and self-aware and really intelligent."
