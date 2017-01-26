Betty White Mourns Costar and Friend Mary Tyler Moore: ‘She Was Special’

Betty White is reflecting on the many wonderful memories that she shared with her late friend and late costar, Mary Tyler Moore.

White, 95, acted alongside Moore — who passed away Wednesday at the age of 80 — on the Mary Tyler Moore show from 1973-77.

On Thursday, White, who appeared as Sue Ann Nivens on the 1970s comedy, took to Twitter to remember the star.

“Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together,” White tweeted in addition to a picture of the group. “She was special.”

Betty White (@BettyMWhite) January 26, 2017

White’s tribute is one of many that were made by Moore’s MTM show colleagues following the actress’ passing.

After learning about her death, Georgia Engel, Cloris Leachman, Valerie Harper and Gavin MacLeod also honored the show’s leading lady.

Most recently, White reunited with Moore on the set of Hot in Cleveland in April 2013.