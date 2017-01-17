Betty White is one of the most universally beloved celebrities out there. How beloved? Well, in the waning days of 2016, a few weeks before her 95th birthday, a group of concerned citizens started a GoFundMe to “protect” White from 2016 (a.k.a. the year we lost some amazing celebrities). They needn’t have worried: White hit a milestone birthday Tuesday with nary a hitch in her step, and in honor of that momentous occasion, we’re picking a few of her best quips, zingers and quotes to help celebrate.

“My answer to anything under the sun, like, ‘What have you not done in the business that you’ve always wanted to do?’ is: ‘Robert Redford.’ ”

— on The Insider

“Darling, you were supposed to explore the galaxy. Not fill it.”

— to William Shatner during his Comedy Central roast

“I’ve worked with quite a few. Maybe had a couple. And you know who you are.”

— accepting her lifetime achievement award at the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards

“I’ve always liked older men. They’re just more attractive to me. Of course, at my age there aren’t that many left!”

— to Parade

“Have I got them fooled.”

— on being referred to as “a legend,” to Joy Behar

“I’m a health nut. My favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise: I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.”

— to The New York Times

“Vodka is kind of a hobby.”

— to David Letterman

“Get at least eight hours of beauty sleep a night; nine if you’re ugly.”

— to David Letterman

“I love children, the only problem with children: they grow up to be people, and I just like animals better than people. It’s that simple.”

— in an interview with Entertainment Tonight

“I didn’t know what Facebook was and now that I do know what it is, it sounds like a huge waste of time … at my age if I want to connect with old friends, I need a Ouija board … In my day, seeing pictures of people’s vacations was considered a punishment.”

— from her 2010 opening monologue on Saturday Night Live

“[Men are] a hobby of mine. They might not know it, though.”

— to PEOPLE

“I married my first husband because we wanted to sleep together. It lasted six months and we were in bed for six months.”

— to AARP The Magazine

“You can lie to anyone in the world and even get away with it, perhaps, but when you are alone and look into your own eyes in the mirror, you can’t sidestep the truth. Always be sure you can meet those eyes directly.”

— from her book, If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t)

“It’s amazing—past a certain age, you can get away with murder. You can do anything and people will say, “Well, the poor old soul, she’s … you know …’ ”

— to Harper’s Bazaar