Bethenny Frankel's Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Harassing Her

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the former Real Housewives of New York star.

Hoppy, 46, was arrested on Friday after Frankel claims he turned up at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn’s school and yelled, “I will destroy you,” at the Skinnygirl mogul.

An NYPD spokesman tells PEOPLE: “The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on Nov. 22, 2016.”

“On Friday, Jan. 27, [Hoppy] approached [Frankel] and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight,” the spokeswoman added “He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’ ”

Hours later, Page Six first reported, Hoppy was arrested and charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree.

Hoppy denies the charges, and his attorney Robert C. Gottlieb tells PEOPLE of the incident: “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges.”

The 46-year-old Bravo star has been open about her struggles throughout the lengthy and contentious divorce proceedings that followed, previously telling PEOPLE that it’s “gone on way too long.”

“I feel like I’m on the 18th hole of the golf round now. I feel like we’re here,” Frankel said in April. “I feel like I survived something. When it all shakes down, I’ll be a woman who has not kind of just felt backed into a corner. I stayed strong and I did what was best for myself, my daughter, for women.”

In November, Frankel’s legal team sent a cease and desist letter to Hoppy, accusing him of harassing emails and alleged emotional abuse.

Frankel and Hoppy announced their split in December 2012 after three years of marriage. Frankel is not commenting further on the matter at this time.