'Bring Your Housewife to Work Day': Bethenny Frankel Reunites with Eric Stonestreet on Modern Family Set

Will Bethenny Frankel be putting her acting skills to practice in the near future?

On Friday afternoon, the Real Housewives of New York star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on the set of Modern Family alongside one the series’ stars, Eric Stonestreet.

“It’s national bring your housewife to work day @ericstonestreet,” Frankel, 46, quipped in her photo caption.

It's national bring your housewife to work day @ericstonestreet A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

Stonestreet — who plays Cameron “Cam” Tucker on the comedy — also posted the on-set photo of the duo embracing to social media: “Cam had a little house call from house wife @bethennyfrankel today. #modernfamily.”

Cam had a little house call from house wife @bethennyfrankel today. #modernfamily A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

The reunion comes a-year-and-a-half after Frankel and Stonestreet, 45, first sparked romance rumors in July 2015. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, “They are talking and they have been friends since they met at a CAA upfront party in April. He is in L.A. and she is in the Hamptons. They are hanging out. They are having fun and she likes his company.”

But a month later, Frankel appeared on Watch What Happens Live and suggested that the duo were more than just friends.

“Eric Stonestreet and I are friends. He’s an awesome guy. I don’t confirm or deny dating rumors and that’s what I’m saying,” she told an inquisitive fan as host Andy Cohen looked on.

“Eric’s awesome. As I said today, he’s a great actor,” she said, and added, “And we’re sleeping together tonight. He’s at my apartment right now. So, you know?”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.