Bethenny Frankel Raises $50K in a Day to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Bethenny Frankel is helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey in a big way.

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star has raised $50,000 for the Houston and Corpus Christi chapters of Dress for Success to assist women in crisis in the aftermath of the storm — just a day after asking successful women like Ellen DeGeneres, Martha Stewart, Hoda Kotb, Paris Hilton and the Kardashians for donations.

“Help women who can’t help themselves,” Frankel said in an Instagram video Tuesday while announcing that her charity, B Strong, was donating $30,000 itself. “Right now Harvey is as much if not more of a crisis than ever.”

All of the proceeds for the $50,000 raised by Frankel and B Strong — both now and in the coming days — will go directly to help women and their families in financial crisis and supply them with needed goods, a representative for the star said in a statement.

100 PERCENT of the donations we are raising go to women and families in need in the Houston area. #thisisacrisis #bstrong #workingforyoutexas To donate click the link in my BIO – Bethenny.com/Bstrong For questions e-mail: BStrong@bethenny.com For updates tune into my Facebook Live at 3pm EST A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

“They need diapers, wipes, tooth brushes, underwear, rain boots, socks,” Frankel said in an Instagram video on Wednesday. “I thank you. We are working for you, Texas.”

The funds will also allow Dress for Success Corpus Christi to repair its location and continue to serve women in the community after being damaged by Hurricane Harvey. Dress for Success Houston, meanwhile, will use the donations to help 900 Professional Women’s Group members overcome their financial crises in the wake of the storm.

Frankel will continue crowdfunding and is using “all her relationships and contacts” to bring water, snack bars, and gift cards to retail outlets.

To donate, visit www.bethenny.com/Bstrong or www.dressforsuccess.org/get-involved/donate. When making a donation, users are asked to designate funds to B Strong and Hurricane Harvey.