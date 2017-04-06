Celebrity
From Nick Jonas to Taylor Swift, Celebrities Who Aren't at All Embarrassed to Be Third Wheels
These stars have no qualms about hanging with their coupled-up friends
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
NICK JONAS
Table for three! Nick Jonas joined big brother Joe and his girlfriend, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, for dinner at Hollywood hotspot Craig's. Onlookers said the lovebirds packed on the PDA — an act Nick didn't seem to mind.
JONATHAN SCOTT
While Jonathan Scott is now dating Jacinta Kuznetsov, the Property Brothers star wasn't always lucky in love. In fact, following his 2009 divorce, Jonathan began tagging along his twin brother Drew and his now-fiancé Linda Phan's dates. "I have photos of him like third-wheeling on our movie dates and stuff like that," Drew told PEOPLE.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Taylor Swift is no stranger to serving as her friends' third wheel. The singer's hangouts with bestie Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik make total sense considering Swift and Malik collaborated on "I Don't Want to Live Forever" for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.
TAYLOR SWIFT AGAIN
Talk about a supportive friend! Taylor regularly hung out with bestie Gigi and then-boyfriend Joe Jonas when the two were dating — even though Swift and Jonas famously dated for three months in 2008.
GEORGE CLOONEY
Some might say photobomber George Clooney totally ruined Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's perfectly romantic pic — but we like to think the Oscar winner succeeded in elevating the sweet moment.
SARAH HYLAND
"Always happy to be third wheelin it with you love birds," Sarah Hyland wrote on Instagram, captioning a poolside snapshot of herself with Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler. "No matter how awkward I may look."
ED SHEERAN
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift's strong bond goes beyond swapping music feedback and witty texts: their friendship pretty much requires that the other play third wheel on romantic outings — like when Ed joined Taylor and former beau Calvin Harris's New York City stroll.
PRINCE HARRY
While we're big fans of Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle's sweet relationship, we're even bigger fans of Prince Harry's role as chief third wheeler on Prince William and Princess Kate's dates.
KARLIE KLOSS
"That moment when you realize you're the 5th wheel on a romantic double date river cruise," wrote Karlie Kloss, captioning a group pic with Gigi Hadid and now-ex Joe Jonas, and Taylor Swift and now-ex Calvin Harris.
JOE MANGANIELLO
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello may have gotten hitched, but the Magic Mike star is the true third wheel to Vergara and Reese Witherspoon's amazing friendship.