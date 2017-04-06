These stars received very special prom invites in the form of personalized videos from eager high school students. Read on to see whether their suitors’ efforts were enough to get them taking it back to their teen years.

Emma Stone

Arizona high schooler Jacob Staudenmaier recreated the opening scene from Stone’s La La Land in an effort to convince her to accompany him to his prom. So far, no word on whether the Oscar winner will be breaking out a ball gown for Staudenmaier’s big night.

Kate Upton

Jake Davidson did his best to convince the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl to be his senior prom date via a 2013 video. Upton responded to the clip on Twitter, writing, “you can call me Katie if you want! How could I turn down that video! I’ll check my schedule.”

“The video was so cute, and I really appreciated it. There was something about it that I knew I had to respond,” the model told PEOPLE about the invite. “This video was creative and funny. It made me laugh, and everyone loves a good laugh!”

In the end, the busy star couldn’t make it to the Los Angeles prom, but another very special guest came in her place: model Nina Agdal.

Shaun White

After learning that the champion snowboarder had never been to prom, Pennsylvania student Carly Monzo decided to help White fulfill the teenage milestone and make her own dreams come true in one go. White surprised Monzo on prom night by showing up to the dance with his band Bad Things, treating the crowd to a few songs and then joining her on the dance floor. The Olympian even treated Monzo to a kiss on the cheek. “It was so amazing, I can’t even describe it to you,” she told HuffPost.

Selena Gomez

Alabama high school student Cole LaBrant made a music video for Gomez, asking the star to his prom, in 2015. In another video, LaBrant explains that although he never heard from Gomez directly, the pop star’s team did contact him to let him know that she did see the video and thought it was “really cute.”

Victoria Justice

Promising the evening would result in some “incredibly dapper” photos, Max Whitmore reached out to Justice for a prom date in 2013. The actress wasn’t able to make it on the actual night of the dance, but she liked the video so much that she surprised the New Jersey student with a visit to his school.

Miley Cyrus

Superfan Matt Peterson stripped down to ask Cyrus to prom in 2014, and the “Wrecking Ball” singer took notice. “Dear Matt Peterson, I don’t think I’ll be able to make it to prom BUT why don’t you come to my AZ show & hang w me? Don’t forget a corsage,” she tweeted. Peterson did attend the Arizona stop of the Bangerz Tour, where Cyrus serenaded him with “Adore You.”

Zendaya

Devon Johnson showed off his dance moves and charm in his promposal video for the actress-singer. Zendaya had a Texas concert scheduled on the day of the California prom, but she did give the invite a shout-out on Twitter. “Just the cutest thing I’ve ever seen….that’s how it’s done fellas,” she wrote.

From Coinage: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

Justin Bieber

Cady Eimer made a collection of “One Less Lonely Prom” videos in the hopes that the then-teen popstar would break out his tux for her 2012 prom. Bieber didn’t show up to the dance — well, not in person. A surprise video message from the popstar, in which he invited Eimer to attend the Billboard Awards with him, was revealed during the festivities. Eimer did indeed make it to the awards ceremony. “I couldn’t make it [to prom] so I said I need you to fly to the Billboard Awards and you can be my date,” Bieber told PEOPLE. “She’s a big fan and I thought it would be fun.”

James Maslow

Then-high school senior Hannah Wackernagle went all in to convince her Big Time Rush crush to attend her Ohio prom. Maslow replied to Wackernagle, who has Down Syndrome, via video, explaining that he couldn’t make it to prom because of his Dancing with the Stars commitment. But the singer offered a pretty decent consolation prize, inviting the student to a taping of the show along with her sister and parents.

“Prom would have been cool, [but] this weekend was even cooler,” Maslow told PEOPLE of the experience. “I tried to make it as awesome as possible, and how often to get that opportunity? To me, it was really a blessing to have her and her family come out.”