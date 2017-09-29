CHANNING TATUM FILLS TARON EGERTON'S TRAILER WITH SEX DOLLS

Tatum pulled off the hilarious prank to get revenge on his Kingsman: The Golden Circle costar. "I put a mannequin in his trailer bed with a wig on it and some empty wine bottles and a pair of high heels on the floor," Egerton told PEOPLE. "And he came in one morning and thought there was a person in there and was quite freaked out…The day he left, he filled my trailer with I think it was about 20 sex dolls and some rather disturbingly large prosthetics… He spent some money on that. He really went to town!"

"They just stayed in there," the actor continued. "Eventually they were all deflated and stuffed in a cupboard but they were there in that form for ages and I had to sort of wade through them to get to the fridge or go and get my costume yeah, trying to avoid plastic erogenous zones."