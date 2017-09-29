Celebrity
The All-Time Best Celebrity Pranks
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner and more stars have pulled off some seriously impressive pranks
CHANNING TATUM FILLS TARON EGERTON'S TRAILER WITH SEX DOLLS
Tatum pulled off the hilarious prank to get revenge on his Kingsman: The Golden Circle costar. "I put a mannequin in his trailer bed with a wig on it and some empty wine bottles and a pair of high heels on the floor," Egerton told PEOPLE. "And he came in one morning and thought there was a person in there and was quite freaked out…The day he left, he filled my trailer with I think it was about 20 sex dolls and some rather disturbingly large prosthetics… He spent some money on that. He really went to town!"
"They just stayed in there," the actor continued. "Eventually they were all deflated and stuffed in a cupboard but they were there in that form for ages and I had to sort of wade through them to get to the fridge or go and get my costume yeah, trying to avoid plastic erogenous zones."
BELLA HADID CALLS HER SISTER, GIGI, PRETENDING TO BE A FAN
The eldest Hadid model stopped by BBC Radio 1's "Breakfast Show" in September." Host Nick Grimshaw explained they had a "very excited fan" named Emily on the phone line who wanted to talk to her. "Emily" asked her how she got into modeling and told her to "Keep shining, baby," before finally revealing her true identity.
BRITNEY SPEARS BREAKS INTO JIMMY KIMMEL'S BEDROOM
How do you wake up Kimmel? With a surprise performance and half-naked backup dancers, according to Spears. In a prank masterminded by Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney, the pop singer busted into Kimmel's bedroom while he was sound asleep, complete with stage lights and full-volume audio of her new single "Make Me." But, let's be real, this prank is more like a gift – it's a free, private Spears concert!
LEONARDO DICAPRIO PLAYS PAPARAZZI ON JONAH HILL
Few things are more alarming for celebs than a crazed fan running up to them and snapping photos, which DiCaprio likely knows all too well. So, he decided to give that treatment to pal Hill while meeting up in New York City – and luckily for all of us, the hilarious moment was (ironically) caught on camera. Hill looked genuinely afraid, but upon realizing it was his old pal (in a newsboy cap, no less), they embraced, warming hearts around the world.
JESSICA LOWNDES AND JON LOVITZ'S FAUX-MANCE
The whole world freaked when they thought Lovitz was the former 90210's star fiancée. Turns out, the lovey photos they posted were just an elaborate (and early) April Fools' prank.a
ADELE SURPRISES ADELE IMPERSONATORS
Imagine dressing as Adele every day … and one day actually getting to meet Adele when she impersonates an Adele impersonator and surprises you. (There are quite a few layers to this one.)
BEN AFFLECK'S POSTER PRANK
There's nothing we love more than behind-the-scenes hijinks. Affleck decorated Batman v Superman costar Henry Cavill's trailer with posters of the film, joking in the Facebook post of the prank: "Henry, I'm flattered. I didn't know you were such a fan! We know #WhoWillWin."a
ELLEN DEGENERES VS. MATT LAUER YEARS-LONG PRANK WAR
"I made a resolution [that] in 2016, I was not going to mess with Matt Lauer anymore," the DeGeneres said on her show. "Instead, I'll just show you this clip of him interviewing Adele." Turns out, DeGeneres was still up to her old ways: The interview footage was doctored to show Lauer inappropriately caressing Adele's hands and rubbing them on his face.a
KENDALL JENNER'S PREGNANCY SCARE
On an episode of Kocktails with Khloé, Jenner called sister Kim Kardashian to tell her she was pregnant. Instead of freaking out, Kardashian actually just ended up venting to Jenner about how this wasn't the right time for her to be dealing with this. She even mistook everyone's laughing on set as Jenner crying, and immediately offered to come over. "I'll bring my 30 kids and you can babysit for two seconds to see how you feel."
THE GREAT JAMBA JUICE PRANK OF 2016
We wish Adele and Ellen DeGeneres would team up more often. The talk show host enlisted the singer to help her with an epic Jamba Juice prank. DeGeneres fed Adele lines through an ear piece as she ordered. "One small cup but a large," she began, before spouting off a whole bunch of other outrageous requests. She pulled scissors out of her purse and asks to chop off some of the wheatgrass on display. When it came time to pay, she freaked out, dumping all the contents of her purse out on the counter: "Where is my money? I need to pay for this, right? I'm a celebrity. Do I have to pay?"
THE HUNGER GAMES STARS PRANK SMOSH
Jennifer Lawrence teamed up with costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth to prank YouTube pranksters, SMOSH, in which Lawrence feigned a meltdown. "We thought we were pranking Jennifer Lawrence and BOY WERE WE WRONG," Smosh wrote on their Instagram of the clip.a
AMY SCHUMER SENDS A SEXUAL TEXT TO KATIE COURIC'S HUSBAND
On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Schumer confessed to swiping Katie Couric's phone at the 2015 Glamour "Women of the Year" Awards and sending Couric's husband, financier John Molner, an X-rated text message. "I didn't even think about it. It happened so fast!" she said.a
JESSE TYLER FERGUSON AND NEIL PATRICK HARRIS JOIN FORCES
The two actors pranked an unsuspecting contractor when Ferguson posed as a homeowner looking to renovate his house while Harris fed him absurd phrases to say to the contractor.
